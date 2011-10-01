WELLINGTON Oct 2 New Zealand flyhalf Daniel Carter has been ruled out of the rugby World Cup after suffering a groin strain at training on Saturday, the team's doctor Deb Robinson said on Sunday.

The 29-year-old had been named captain for the All Blacks final Pool A game against Canada later on Sunday, but had to withdraw from the team late on Saturday after sustaining the injury while practising his kicking at training.

