AUCKLAND Oct 20 New Zealand flyhalf Daniel
Carter ran the gamut of emotions after injury ended his World
Cup -- from frustration, to anger, to petulance. Now he is just
excited about the final against France.
The 29-year-old, one of the best flyhalves to play the game,
tore a tendon in his groin while practicing kicking before the
All Blacks' final pool game against Canada, abruptly ending his
third rugby World Cup.
"I was pretty gutted the first few days. I guess anger did
creep in a little bit," said Carter, who had surgery on the
injury in Melbourne last week.
"I didn't really want anything to do with the World Cup. I
wasn't going to go to any games, I sort of dropped my lip a bit.
"Then it kind of hit me after five or six days that the
World Cup is here in my home country and I'm going to make the
most of it like everyone else and get to the games ... enjoy the
atmosphere.
"Its been quite different for me and I've loved every minute
of it."
Carter was seen as a vital cog to New Zealand's chances of
winning their second Webb Ellis trophy and his withdrawal
temporarily sent the rugby-mad country into deep anxiety over
whether they could end their 24-year World Cup drought.
The team, however, stepped up and took on the responsbility
of running the game without Carter -- something the coaches had
noticed.
"This team is playing well because we have a number of
players playing well and to win the World Cup you need all of
your top players playing their best," assistant coach Steve
Hansen said.
"You just can't win it with one person, hence we weren't in
a state of panic when we lost Dan. As great a player he is, he
wasn't going to win us the World Cup.
"It was everybody on the track, particularly senior players
standing up and being the best players they can be."
RUNNING COMMENTARY
Carter praised the way in which scrumhalf Piri Weepu and
flyhalf Aaron Cruden, who was brought into the squad when Carter
was ruled out and thrust into the starting lineup with Colin
Slade's subsequent groin injury, had stepped up.
He admitted, however, it was nerve-racking for him to sit
and watch from the stands where he gives a running commentary to
those around him.
"Having to watch the last two games, the weekends are
probably the toughest times for me. When I'm sitting there
watching the game I get extremely nervous," he said.
"I'm not a very good spectator. I get so nervous I'm
commentating, having conversations with myself. I've been told
to shut up a few times. But that's how passionate I am. I just
want the boys to win so badly like the rest of us."
Carter said he was looking forward to Sunday's final against
Thierry Dusautoir's team.
"It's a very exciting situation that were in, a final
against France," he said. "They're our arch nemesis at World
Cup time. We all know the past that we've had with the French.
"They're such a dangerous side, especially when their backs
are against the wall and having a lot of doubters, that's when
they step up and they've shown that in 2007 and also in 1999.
"We have to expect the unexpected. The French are the best at
doing something to surprise us so the guys realise that we're in
for a huge challenge."
