HAMILTON, New Zealand, Sept 14 New Zealand flyhalf Dan Carter has been ruled of the All Blacks' rugby World Cup pool match against Japan on Friday after failing to overcome a sore back, the team said on Wednesday.

Carter, who suffered back soreness in the All Blacks' tournament opener against Tonga, had been replaced by Colin Slade in the starting 15 for the match at Hamilton's Waikato Stadium, the team said in a statement.

Scrumhalf Jimmy Cowan would come onto the bench while Piri Weepu would provide cover for Slade.

All Blacks doctor Deb Robinson said: "The key thing is that Daniel had been recovering well from a stiff lower back.

"However, he pulled up sore at an indoor training session this morning so we have made the decision not to risk him for the Japan match and we will aim to have him back fully training next week in preparation for the France test."

The All Blacks play France on Sept 24 in Auckland.

(Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Julian Linden. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; +61 3 9286 1447; Reuters Messaging: ian.ransom.reuters.com@reuters.net. For the Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

Please double-click on:

[RUGU-LEN] for more rugby stories