AUCKLAND Oct 14 New Zealand's Aaron Cruden will
be thrust into his first test start in a year in Sunday's rugby
World Cup semi-final against Australia but the flyhalf's coach
and team mates have no doubts he will handle the All Blacks'
biggest game in a decade.
The 22-year-old cut a tentative figure in his last start
against the Wallabies in Sydney in 2010, and was replaced by
Colin Slade in the game, but coach Graham Henry said Cruden had
grown since then and would be a different player at Eden Park.
"He's a year older and a lot more experienced and that's
important," Henry told reporters on Friday. "I think that was
his first big test match and he has learned from that
experience.
"It's very seldom that people are the finished product at
their first outing and you get better with age as time goes on.
"He's a very good footballer now," added Henry, who has
described Sunday's clash as the All Blacks' "biggest game in 10
years".
Cruden was dropped for their end-of-season tour last year
and was only brought into the World Cup squad after Daniel
Carter tore a tendon in his groin.
He then replaced Slade after the Canterbury flyhalf
suffered a groin strain in the All Blacks' 33-10 win over
Argentina in the quarter-final in just his seventh test match.
Cruden said on Friday he felt he had changed considerably
since his inauspicious display in Sydney last September.
"I would like to think quite a bit. Back then I was fairly
nervous and put a lot of pressure on myself," Cruden said.
"Coming in this time the boys have really got behind me and
just said to go out there, be Aaron Cruden and express myself
and play my natural game."
All Blacks centre Conrad Smith said he had also noticed a
change in Cruden and he would be helped along by his team mates.
Scrumhalf Piri Weepu, Cruden, inside centre Ma'a Nonu and Smith
all played for the Wellington Hurricanes this season.
"He's in a good space," Smith said.
"He's come into the side with not a lot expected of him. I
think he put too much on himself last time. You do when you play
that position, everyone expects you to run the team.
"But at the moment I think he's in a good space because he's
just relying on the guys inside and outside him ...and (if) he
does his job ... I think that will bring the best out of him."
