AUCKLAND Oct 14 New Zealand's Aaron Cruden will be thrust into his first test start in a year in Sunday's rugby World Cup semi-final against Australia but the flyhalf's coach and team mates have no doubts he will handle the All Blacks' biggest game in a decade.

The 22-year-old cut a tentative figure in his last start against the Wallabies in Sydney in 2010, and was replaced by Colin Slade in the game, but coach Graham Henry said Cruden had grown since then and would be a different player at Eden Park.

"He's a year older and a lot more experienced and that's important," Henry told reporters on Friday. "I think that was his first big test match and he has learned from that experience.

"It's very seldom that people are the finished product at their first outing and you get better with age as time goes on.

"He's a very good footballer now," added Henry, who has described Sunday's clash as the All Blacks' "biggest game in 10 years".

Cruden was dropped for their end-of-season tour last year and was only brought into the World Cup squad after Daniel Carter tore a tendon in his groin.

He then replaced Slade after the Canterbury flyhalf suffered a groin strain in the All Blacks' 33-10 win over Argentina in the quarter-final in just his seventh test match.

Cruden said on Friday he felt he had changed considerably since his inauspicious display in Sydney last September.

"I would like to think quite a bit. Back then I was fairly nervous and put a lot of pressure on myself," Cruden said.

"Coming in this time the boys have really got behind me and just said to go out there, be Aaron Cruden and express myself and play my natural game."

All Blacks centre Conrad Smith said he had also noticed a change in Cruden and he would be helped along by his team mates. Scrumhalf Piri Weepu, Cruden, inside centre Ma'a Nonu and Smith all played for the Wellington Hurricanes this season.

"He's in a good space," Smith said.

"He's come into the side with not a lot expected of him. I think he put too much on himself last time. You do when you play that position, everyone expects you to run the team.

"But at the moment I think he's in a good space because he's just relying on the guys inside and outside him ...and (if) he does his job ... I think that will bring the best out of him."