By John Mehaffey
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 18 Aaron Cruden, a survivor of
testicular cancer who had not even been born when New Zealand
won their only rugby World Cup, has been elevated to the status
of national hero after his sudden call-up to the All Blacks'
side.
Cruden had been planning a holiday to Disneyland with his
girlfriend but will now fill the boots of the mighty Dan Carter
and start at flyhalf against France on Sunday in a repeat of
1987 final.
As a child Cruden watched highlights of New Zealand's
triumph over France at Eden Park and, like all young Kiwi boys,
played rugby in the backyard and pretended he was kicking the
winning goal or scoring the winning try in a World Cup.
Carter's serious groin injury while practising goal kicking
during the pool stages stunned a rugby-mad nation.
In his absence, Colin Slade stepped up to the number one
spot and Cruden, who had been dropped after starting for the
first time against Australia in September last year, was called
up as cover.
After Slade also succumbed to a groin injury in the
quarter-final against Argentina, Cruden took the field to
partner scrumhalf Piri Weepu, who had assumed Carter's
goal-kicking role.
Weepu kicked his goals, converting seven penalties in a row,
and Cruden played with increasing authority against the rugged
physical challenge of the Pumas. The All Blacks duly won and a
new starting halfback combination was born.
CANCER SCARE
Cruden's performance in the semi-final against Australia,
where the All Blacks were magnificent in the first 20 minutes,
silenced any remaining doubters.
His running was incisive, his tactical kicking adroit and he
took a dropped goal opportunity with an unhurried maturity.
"His genuine maturity and calmness was the standout for me,"
former Wallaby captain Nick Farr-Jones wrote in a newspaper
column.
"New Zealand have found their heir of the king of number
10s, Dan Carter."
Shortly after graduating from high school, Cruden was struck
by testicular cancer which spread to his lungs. He endured more
than two months' chemotherapy but recovered quickly to lead the
New Zealand under-20 side.
"I suppose I've had a number of experiences in my life that
I've been able to draw strength from," Cruden told a news
conference on Tuesday.
"It's going to be another fantastic experience on Sunday
night. I dreamed of it as a little fellow.
"I was practising kicking the winning goal and scoring the
winning try. I have the opportunity to play in a rugby World Cup
final so it's pretty special."
Carter, who had been regarded not only in New Zealand as
essential to the All Blacks' hopes of winning the World Cup
after 24 fruitless years, has remained with the All Blacks'
camp.
"Dan is always floating around the hotel, he's been very
positive, always smiling," Cruden said. "He sent me a text
before the semi-final wishing me all the best. I will definitely
be going to him and picking his brains."
Cruden, though, drew the line at replacing Carter in a
celebrated underwear advertisement. "No," he smiled. "I think
Dan will keep doing that."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the news link below:
for all sports stories