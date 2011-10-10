AUCKLAND Oct 10 Flyhalf Stephen Donald and winger Hosea Gear have been called into the New Zealand squad ahead of their rugby World Cup semi-final against Australia as replacements for the injured Colin Slade and Mils Muliaina, the team said on Monday.

Slade suffered a groin injury in the All Blacks' 33-10 victory over Argentina in the quarter-final at Eden Park on Sunday, and was replaced by Aaron Cruden, while Muliaina injured his shoulder in the match, which was his 100th test.

Cruden was himself called into the All Blacks squad after first-choice flyhalf Daniel Carter tore a tendon in his groin during the pool phase and was ruled out of the tournament.

The 27-year-old Donald last played for the All Blacks as a replacement against Scotland in 2010, while Gear, 27, was widely considered the unluckiest player to miss out on the All Blacks' World Cup squad.

