AUCKLAND Oct 23 Unwanted by the All Black selectors and under fire from fans over his past performances, Stephen Donald became an unlikely national hero when he kicked the goal which ultimately decided Sunday's World Cup final.

The 27-year-old had not played for New Zealand in almost a year and was overlooked for Graham Henry's World Cup squad but a bizarre series of injuries to the team's flyhalves ended with him making his tournament debut in the final.

Dan Carter, New Zealand's first-choice number 10, was the first to go after succumbing to a groin injury. Colin Slade was promoted to start in his place with Aaron Cruden called up as his replacement.

When Slade injured his groin in the quarter-final win over Argentina, Cruden was thrust into the starting side, forcing coach Graham Henry to find another backup.

Donald was the last flyhalf in the wider training group that all teams retain in case of injury and he was fishing on the Waikato river when he got a call from All Blacks fullback Mils Muliana.

"Obviously Ted (Henry) couldn't get hold of me because I usually don't answer phone calls that I don't know the number and I'd deleted Ted's number," Donald said.

"Milsy said 'you'd better start answering your phone you fool cause you're going to be in Auckland in a couple of days."

Noone was more surprised than Donald about his call-up to the squad and he admitted he was not in the best of shape.

"Most people know when you get whitebaiting you take a few beers with you too so the fitness probably wasn't what it could be," he said.

Donald did not play in last weekend's semi-final win over Australia but was retained on the bench for the final in case anything happened to Cruden.

After 34 minutes, Cruden went down writhing in pain after he injured his right knee in a tackle and Donald was told to go on.

"He's got great character and a real team feel and it was just great the he could come through and kick that goal and play some good footy in the second half," Henry said. "I'm very pleased for him."

When Donald went on, he was not to know the key role he would play in the outcome. New Zealand led 5-0 at halftime but could have been ahead by more had scrumhalf Piri Weepu not missed his three shots at goal.

When France gave away a penalty in front of the posts six minutes into the second half, All Blacks captain Richie McCaw told Donald to take the shot, triggering a huge cheer from the crowd who had become nervous about the missed opportunities.

The cheers turned turned to a roar when Donald effortlessly banged the ball straight between the sticks, giving his team 8-0 lead which ultimately proved to be just enough.

"I was pretty proud to get it over," Donald said. "At the time I didn't think it was going to be that important but as it turned out it was a pretty significant one."

McCaw said he had had a premonition that Donald would turn out to be the matchwinner.

"I thought during the week that when he came on he could easily end up kicking the goal that was the difference," McCaw said. "He's a hell of a good man and I'm just so pleased for him that he got this opportunity."

For Donald, who is moving to English club Bath for next season, his performance was vindication of the belief he had kept in his own ability after being heavily criticized for his past All Black performances.

"You pride yourself on fronting up and you don't always agree with what's written about you and what's said about you," he said. "It was potentially my last game for the All Blacks so I wanted to play well and prove that I'm a genuine All Black."

