By Ossian Shine

AUCKLAND, Oct 9 A stony-faced Graham Henry drew a line under reports All Blacks had been drinking in the build-up to Sunday's rugby World Cup quarter-final, saying he had "dealt with it".

Following New Zealand's 33-10 victory over Argentina to set up a semi-final clash with Australia, the coach was asked about a report in the New Zealand Herald which said Cory Jane had been on a "drinking binge" less than 72 hours before the match.

"Oh I've dealt with that and I've moved on," Henry told a news conference, before leaving a silence hanging in the air.

Captain Richie McCaw was then quizzed about whether or not senior members of the team were expected to abstain from drinking for the good of the team.

"I think if we're realistic about putting everything we can into winning this tournament, it is about making good decisions," he said, side-stepping the direct question.

"And we probably had an incident that was not a very good decision, but we've dealt with that and the guys are pretty committed about doing everything they can to win the thing.

"That's the way it has been all the way through and that's the way it will continue."

The player himself was open about what had happened, telling reporters after the match: "It was a stupid choice. However, it was important for me to play well today and I feel I did."

Jane said the incident had not gone down well with the coaching staff. "It was awkward. It was pretty quiet and pretty tough," he said.

Last month, New Zealand wing Zac Guildford apologised for his "excessive drinking" and vowed to take full advantage of his opportunity after escaping a playing ban.

The 22-year-old had already held discussions with All Blacks coaches after several alcohol-related incidents but was involved in another in Brisbane in August in the wake of New Zealand's Tri-Nations defeat by Australia.

Henry on Sunday night was persuaded to return to the theme and indicated Jane had been forgiven.

"I think he is a proud All Black and he wanted to perform," he said of Jane's contribution to the victory over Argentina.

"He probably didn't make a good decision during the week -- he definitely didn't make a good decision during the week -- and he wanted to get right back, and I thought he was outstanding out there ... one of the outstanding players." (Editing by Sonia Oxley; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

