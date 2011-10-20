By John Mehaffey

AUCKLAND, Oct 21 New Zealand, who meet France in the rugby World Cup final at Eden Park on Sunday, have not finished first since they defeated the same opponents in the inaugural 1987 tournament.

In the five subsequent tournaments they have lost once in the final to South Africa, twice in the semi-finals to Australia and once to France, and once in the quarter-finals to France.

Overall the All Blacks have won a higher percentage of their tests than any other country and they have been accused by friend and foe of choking on the big stage.

1991 semi-finals, Australia 16 New Zealand 6

The Wallabies were the best side at the second World Cup and deservedly finished as champions. New Zealand had set new standards after winning the first tournament but cracks had appeared and key players freely admitted after 1991 that they had been too arrogant and too complacent.

David Campese, a rugby genius in his prime, set the tone when he sliced through the All Blacks defence on a diagonal run at a geometrically perfect angle to score the opening try. He set up the second for Tim Horan by running one way and tossing the ball the other.

New Zealand rallied in the second half, with John Kirwan outstanding on the wing, but it was all to no avail against a superior team.

Choke? No, the better side won.

1995 final, South Africa 15 New Zealand 12

New Zealand with a tough, experienced pack and a dazzling set of backs featuring the explosive Jonah Lomu strode unbeaten to the final at Ellis Park, humiliating England in the semi-finals on the way.

But the tournament, which marked South Africa's World Cup debut, always seemed destined to end in victory for the home side after President Nelson Mandela, wearing the Springbok jersey which had once been a metaphor for the vicious apartheid regime, met the teams.

South Africa nullified the Lomu threat and played a structured game against a subdued All Blacks side, some of whom had been affected by food poisoning, with Joel Stransky kicking an extra-time drop goal to win the match.

Choke? No, South Africa rose to the occasion on the greatest day in their sporting history.

1999 semi-final, France 43 New Zealand 31

Two tries to Lomu at Twickenham appeared to spell doom for France who had been unconvincing throughout the tournament.

Trailing 24-10, France staged a staggering revival, running riot with flyhalf Christophe Lamaison, a transplanted centre, kicking four conversions, three penalties and two drop goals and also scoring a try.

New Zealand appeared clueless in the face of the onslaught which only added to the anger back home.

Choke? Possibly, the All Blacks could not muster any concerted riposte to the French onslaught but the ball also bounced kindly on an astonishing day for the most mercurial side in world rugby.

2003, semi-final Australia 22 New Zealand 10

An intercept try to Stirling Mortlock after All Blacks flyhalf Carlos Spencer had attempted a cut-out pass set Australia on the path to victory and a final against England.

New Zealand tried everything they knew to get back into the match but the Wallabies were too strong and too composed.

Choke? No, the better side on the day won.

2007, quarter-final France 20 New Zealand 18

A familiar tale of New Zealand dominance in the pool stages and French fallibility, including a loss to Argentina in the opening match of the tournament.

Consequently few gave France a chance in the quarter-finals but they tackled themselves into the ground with Thierry Dusautoir alone accounting for 38 tackles.

New Zealand dominated possession and territory but could not find a way to score the winning points. Their fans also claimed that English referee Wayne Barnes had missed a forward pass leading to the second French try.

Choke? Yes, the All Blacks seemed bereft of ideas as the match drew to a close and the option of a dropped goal does not appear to have been considered.

