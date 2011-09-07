As film-maker Julian Shaw's documentary 'Cup of Dreams'
picks the scab of New Zealand's World Cup
failure in 2007, Reuters sports correspondent Greg Stutchbury
relives his own memories of that tournament when, as a
post-graduate student, he followed the All Blacks' odyssey.
By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, Sept 7 The low moan to the left of
me started to increase in volume. And length. It was a man in
immense mental pain borne out of frustration. And resignation.
Down on the Millennium Stadium pitch, French scrumhalf
Jean-Baptiste Elissalde was tearing off towards his own line,
ball in hand, ready to hoof it into the stands and continue New
Zealand's rugby World Cup nightmare.
"NOOOOOOOOOOOO," came the crescendo that had been building
for what seemed like minutes, but in reality was merely seconds.
Elissalde completed the coup de grace, sending the ball into
the seats and referee Wayne Barnes blew the whistle to ensure
the All Blacks were leaving the World Cup without the trophy.
Again.
"I can't believe this has happened again," my All Blacks
jersey clad neighbour started chanting.
Over and over again. As if he was re-living the failures of
1991, 1995, 1999 and 2003. Over and over again.
Frustrated, he squatted down in the aisle and lit a
cigarette. In the non-smoking, enclosed arena.
His rationale, as he shrugged his shoulders at me and looked
into the near distance with vacant eyes, was plainly obvious.
'What's the worst that could happen?'.
I understood.
We had had a strange journey my neighbour and I.
Taking a year out of journalism to do post-graduate study in
Britain, I had chosen to see the World Cup as a fan, and we had
seats together for the All Blacks' games throughout the 2007
World Cup. Him, me and two other New Zealanders, all of us
following 'our' team.
One was a postal worker from Perth in Australia who had
saved for four years and was backpacking around Europe. The
other, like my neighbour, lived in London.
We had introduced ourselves in Marseille, and cheered when
Richie McCaw's team demolished Italy 76-14, then bade each other
farewell, expecting not to see each other again.
We surprisingly found ourselves sitting together the next
week in Lyon. We asked what the others had been doing in the
previous week. What to see in the south of France. Where to get
a decent beer. What was happening back 'home'.
And then we revelled in the passion displayed by tournament
debutants Portugal, whose efforts earned a standing ovation
despite the 108-13 loss.
By the third pool game in Edinburgh, the hellos had been
swapped for the customary 'Maori salute'. Eyebrows raised,
slight head nods upwards.
Such a simple New Zealand gesture, a piece of shared culture
that identifies the diaspora to each other and silently conveys
so much. "Hey! How are you? Good? I'm fine, thanks for asking."
A 40-0 victory over a Scotland side that seemed to have no
intention of trying to win the game caused some consternation. A
win, yes. But...
Then came the 85-8 thrashing of Romania in Toulouse. More
concerns. Something's not quite right.
Never mind, they smashed France twice in June (42-11 &
61-10) and they'll sort out those kinks by Cardiff.
Boy, were we wrong.
My mobile phone started beeping. Over and over again. More
than 30 times. In the space of 10 minutes. English friends, who
had watched their side upset Australia hours earlier in
Marseille to advance to the semi-finals, commiserating?
No. They were offering, I'll give them the benefit of the
doubt, 'good natured' mocking of the All Blacks' failure to win
the Webb Ellis trophy. Again.
They all got the same, very brief and to-the-point, reply.
My All Blacks-supporting friends had dispersed -- no
handshakes or goodbyes -- and I headed into the damp Cardiff
evening to meet an old university friend from New Zealand.
An hour after Elissalde's kick into touch ended the dreams
of more than four million New Zealanders for another four years,
we're at the bus stop, waiting to go back to the pub where we
had managed to get rooms for the night.
What a disappointment, I posit rhetorically.
"Oh well," he responded with a deep sigh. "There's always
next time."
