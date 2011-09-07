By Greg Stutchbury
| WELLINGTON, Sept 7
WELLINGTON, Sept 7 Film-maker Julian Shaw broke
down in tears when the All Blacks lost their rugby World Cup
quarter-final to France in Cardiff four years ago. So did his
older sister Rewa, a medical student at the time and now a
qualified doctor.
His "red faced tears", like that of his sister and a number
of other New Zealanders captured in his documentary 'Cup of
Dreams', however, are nothing compared to the haunted look of
flyhalf Daniel Carter after the 20-18 loss at Millennium
Stadium.
Or the palpable silence from a packed news conference as
coach Graham Henry addressed the assembled media, his clipped
comments punching holes in the tension-filled room as his
battered and bruised captain Richie McCaw sat beside him, unable
to lift his head, seemingly lost in his own despair.
The gut-wrenching climax of the film, broadcast in New
Zealand earlier this week, may have been tough viewing for some
fans as the All Blacks prepare, again, to head into a World Cup
as favourites, desperate to shake a 24-year monkey from their
backs and win their second title on home soil.
But the documentary had also served to highlight how much
the country had matured in a short space of time, said Shaw,
given previous World Cup failures had led to sackings,
recriminations and questions in parliament.
"I think New Zealand has grown hugely and the maturity in
the response to the last World Cup loss really spoke volumes,"
the 25-year-old told Reuters in a telephone interview from
Sydney.
"It (an All Blacks' loss) will feel like the end of the
world but I think that New Zealand has turned a corner.
"I don't think we will see a response like we had 1999."
The fall-out from the galling semi-final loss to France at
the 1999 World Cup -- after the heavily favoured All Blacks blew
a substantial lead -- saw coach John Hart resign, the local
stock market slump and university students offered grief
counselling.
The players also arrived back in New Zealand and found that
"LOSERS" had been scrawled across their baggage.
'PSYCHOLOGICAL IMPACT'
The most successful side in world rugby, the All Blacks
boast an imperious winning rate of just under 75 percent
throughout their history.
But they have inevitably become identified with their
failures at the quadrennial tournament since winning the first
World Cup on home soil in 1987.
The rising tide of expectations every four years and the
repeated disappointments drew Shaw to film the World Cup
campaign in 2007, when he, like virtually every other rugby fan
in the world, thought Graham Henry's side would win at a canter.
That loss in Cardiff, however, changed everything.
"I wish the All Blacks had won that World Cup but as a film
maker I'm kind of glad they didn't," said Shaw, who drew acclaim
for "Darling! The Pieter-Dirk Uys Story", his first feature
documentary on the South African comedian and social activist.
"That was when my film took a step forward and became much
more about the people of New Zealand and the psychological
impact of the All Blacks on the country."
It opened up new themes to explore -- identity, the nature
of obsession, belonging to a group and national pride -- while
helping him reconnect with his father through their shared
passion for the team.
"I guess the fact they lost gave me a much deeper insight
into the All Blacks impact on New Zealanders," he added.
"As far as I'm concerned there is nothing wrong with holding
the All Blacks up as an icon of this country, they make me proud
to be a Kiwi."
Shaw's documentary, funded in part by an Australian
government agency, will also screen in Australia on pay TV
provider Foxtel on Sept. 8.
The director will travel from his adopted home Sydney to be
at the opening game between the All Blacks and Tonga at Eden
Park after a friend saw the film and offered him a ticket.
He was hesitant to pick a winner for the tournament.
"I think the hope has never been higher. But in a way the
expectations are lower," he said. "I think this is their best
chance to do it ... so I'm going to cautiously go with the All
Blacks.
"Cautiously."
(Editing by Ian Ransom; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more rugby stories