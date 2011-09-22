By Nick Mulvenney
| AUCKLAND, Sept 22
AUCKLAND, Sept 22 Having twice had their World
Cup dreams abruptly shattered by the French, there is
understandable apprehension in New Zealand this week about
Saturday's match against Les Bleus at Eden Park.
The All Blacks announced their team on Thursday for the
clash which will almost certainly decide which team wins Pool A
but there is no disguising that the Eden Park encounter is
anything but a run-of-the-mill group game.
New Zealand have not won the World Cup since the inuagural
tournament in 1987 and in 1999 and 2007, despite being
overwhelming favourites, they were sent packing by inspired
French teams in the knockout stages.
"I'm sure it provides an edge, it'd be silly if we ignored
that," coach Graham Henry, who was also in charge four years
ago, said on Thursday.
"A lot of the players playing on Saturday were there in 2007
and a lot of them were born in '99," he quipped dryly.
Saturday's test will be the 50th meeting between the two
countries and although New Zealand have won the lions' share --
36 to 12 with one draw -- the French still manage to pop up
every now and then and burst the All Blacks' bubble.
It happened most famously in the two World Cup encounters in
London and Cardiff but also in 1994 when they won back-to-back
tests in New Zealand and again in 2009 when they claimed an
unlikely victory in Dunedin.
The unpredictable genius of French back play is often cited
as the reason for these upsets, as is the exuberant passion of
the men in blue when roused.
New Zealand centre Conrad Smith said on Thursday, however,
that he thought the All Blacks also had plenty of passion but
were less open about showing it.
"It's just the nature of who we are," he said. "We can be
passionate about it but we don't create a song and dance. (The
French) are a lot more extroverted with the way they show it.
"We can be boiling inside and really motivated, we don't
have to show it on the outside. As long as the passion's there."
RELISHED BATTLES
In terms of animation, Smith could have been talking about
any one of the All Blacks forwards who were wheeled out to face
the media on Thursday with the exception of 36-year-old lock
Brad Thorn.
His voice almost a whisper, the gnarled 6ft 5in (1.96m)-tall
former rugby league player spoke about how he much relished the
battles with the French.
"All I know is that I personally enjoy playing them, I first
played them in 2003 and each time I play them, I enjoy the
contest," he said.
"The French can play a really attractive game of rugby, it
can be out of the box, it's quite unique. They can throw the
ball wide off their own try line or whatever, so it makes for
interesting footy."
Of course, New Zealand will survive in the tournament even
if they suffer a third World Cup reverse to the French on
Saturday, and will just be presented with a different route to
the final.
There has been much talk from the camp about respect for the
French and if there were any nerves, an outwardly relaxed
coaching staff did well to hide them.
"We're excited, not twitchy, there's a big difference,"
assistant coach Steve Hansen said on Wednesday.
The All Blacks camp has dismissed the jittery stories in the
local media about how the France team, with scrumhalf Morgan
Parra starting at flyhalf, was understrength.
Outside the camp, the self-doubt remains.
All Black great Colin Meads summed it up with seven words in
his column in the Herald newspaper.
"When it comes to France: be wary."
