CHRISTCHURCH, Sept 19 New Zealand wing Zac
Guildford has apologised for his "excessive drinking" and vowed
on Monday to take full advantage of his opportunity after
escaping a playing ban.
The 22-year-old had already held discussions with All Blacks
coaches after several alcohol-related incidents but was involved
in another in Brisbane last month in the wake of New Zealand's
Tri-Nations defeat by Australia.
"After the game Zac obviously had had a disappointing match
and felt a lot of pressure. He did drink excessively at the team
hotel and basically breached the agreement with the coaches,"
All Blacks manager Darren Shand told reporters.
"It's pretty obvious what's moderate and what's excessive
and that's why we have dealt with it the way we have.
"He's let himself down, he's let his team mates down. Zac's
now got a self improvement programme he has to work on."
Guildford has not featured in the All Blacks' first two
games of the rugby World Cup but Shand said he had not been left
out for disciplinary reasons.
"Personally, I feel I let myself down and the team down,"
Guildford said.
"Obviously a poor performance on the field in a week that I
felt the pressure at times led to me making a few bad decisions
off the field following that game.
"I feel now that I have got a chance and I want to make the
most of it."
(Writing by Mitch Phillips in Dunedin, editing by Peter
Rutherford; to query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com.; For more rugby stories click
on newslink )