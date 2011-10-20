(Corrects All Blacks' semi-final day to Sunday)
By Greg Stutchbury
AUCKLAND Oct 20 The future only goes as far as
Sunday's rugby World Cup final against France, according to New
Zealand assistant coach Steve Hansen.
The 52-year-old, however, was not predicting the end of
life, the universe and everything, merely trying to deflect
questions about his plans after the World Cup final between the
All Blacks and France at Eden Park on Sunday.
Hansen along with Graham Henry and Wayne Smith have created
a formidable coaching triumvirate since they were appointed in
2004, winning 87 of 102 tests, though with Smith stepping down
afterwards, Hansen has been widely touted as heir apparent to
Henry, should the 65-year-old retire after the final.
"It's not even something I'm thinking about," Hansen told
reporters on Thursday. "Four years ago we got knocked out in the
quarter-final of the World Cup and the three coaches made a
decision to try and re-get the job and we did that and were
lucky to be re-appointed.
"Last week we were lucky enough to earn the right to turn up
on Sunday at 9 p.m. to try and win this thing.
"At the moment that's the only thing I'm thinking about. I
don't really care about what happens after Sunday night."
Hansen's caution about possibly succeeding Henry may be
understandable. The trio's re-appointment after losing to France
in the 2007 World Cup quarter-finals was controversial, with
many in New Zealand supporting Robbie Deans's ticket.
The New Zealand Rugby Union, however, kept them on and Deans
moved to coach Australia, who were comfortably taken apart by
Hansen's forwards on Sunday in the All Blacks' 20-6 semi-final
victory.
"When you're in that situation you don't think about your
job, you think about the disappointment about what's happened,"
said Hansen, referring to the early exit from the 2007 World
Cup.
"There wasn't a lot of reflecting on will we get the job
back, it was the disappointment of missing out on something that
team was capable of doing. They were more than capable of
winning the World Cup in 2007."
That disappointment had ultimately spurred the All Blacks on
to rectify the mistakes of the past, to first make the final of
the tournament in New Zealand and then break a 24-year drought
on the Webb Ellis trophy, Hansen added.
"Coaches are like every day people, you learn from your
mistakes. We're not immune from them and if you're smart enough
to learn from them you grow," Hansen said.
"Last time was our burden to carry, so we did learn some
lessons and did implement those and they have brought some
success.
"And what happens after the final whistle goes will be
determined by that performance we put in during that 80 minutes
(and) ... we'll discuss those things when it's the right time."
