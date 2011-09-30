WELLINGTON, Sept 30 New Zealand coach Graham Henry suggested there was a touch of "madness" in him to reach a milestone of 100 test matches in charge of the All Blacks.

Henry, who has also coached Wales and the British and Irish Lions, will mark his 100th as All Blacks coach in the final World Cup Pool A match against Canada on Sunday.

"It's special and I'm very proud of that. To do that a hundred times is also special but probably also a sign of madness as well," Henry told reporters in Wellington of a job regarded the second most scrutinised in the rugby-mad country behind that of the Prime Minister.

"It's a privilege really. It's a privilege to be involved in the most successful sporting team in the history of sport over 110 years and it's a privilege to be a part of it."

Henry took over the team in 2004 after the John Mitchell-coached All Blacks crashed out of the semi-finals of the 2003 World Cup with a surprise loss to Australia.

The former secondary school headmaster nicknamed "Ted" produced a team that swept all before them from 2005, including a series sweep of the Lions and the team's second grand slam tour of Britain.

They were red-hot favourites for the Webb Ellis trophy in 2007, but surprisingly crashed out at the quarter-final stage when they lost to France in Cardiff.

Henry was reappointed in late 2007 in a decision that split New Zealand, with many favouring Mitchell's assistant Robbie Deans, the hugely successful Canterbury Crusaders coach, to step back into the All Blacks frame again.

Deans crossed the Tasman to coach Australia after the decision, while Henry set about restoring the All Blacks' pride with assistants Steve Hansen and Wayne Smith.

"I didn't think I'd be reappointed in 2007 so that was probably 50 test matches ago," Henry said.

"But I think it's probably a sign that this group of people have done a good job.

"It's not all about me. I've been very fortunate to work with some outstanding individuals. So I think it's a reflection on what the management team and the leaders in the team have done over those eight years to keep me in a job."

New Zealand have won 84 of the 99 tests they have played since the trio were appointed though Henry said the job was still ahead of them with the World Cup's knockout stage looming after Canada.

"Just putting the icing on with this group of people over the next four weeks would be the best thing ever," he said.

"We're thinking about the next three to four weeks as a very special time and doing things right over that time I think is vitally important because there is probably going to be a wee bit of pressure and a wee bit of tension.

"Being able to handle that correctly is going to be hugely important."

