By Pete Kerr
| HAMILTON, New Zealand, Sept 17
HAMILTON, New Zealand, Sept 17 (Reuters)- While New
Zealand's demolition of Japan at the rugby World Cup on Friday
delivered a reminder of the hosts' phenomenal try-scoring power,
it did little to settle the question of who should back-up
mercurial flyhalf Daniel Carter.
Carter is nursing a sore back and was a late withdrawal from
the Japan match after failing to come through training. His
absence gave Colin Slade a chance to cement his back-up status
and silence his critics following a patchy performance against
South Africa in the Tri-Nations last month.
Half-back Piri Weepu, who proved himself a more than capable
pivot in Super rugby and in brief appearances off the bench for
the All Blacks, is also being talked about as a possible
stand-in for Carter but Slade is recognised as having the first
bite at the cherry.
The 23-year-old, however, would have been disappointed with
his performance against Japan, missing three of his first four
shots at goal -- one in front of the posts from 30 metres out.
He also had a couple of handling errors and threw an
intercept pass to Japan wing Hirotoki Onozawa, who scored his
team's only try.
Slade improved as the game went on and was rewarded for some
good support play when he finished off another All Blacks line
break towards the end of the first half.
In the final quarter of the game, Slade was moved to
fullback with Weepu coming on at flyhalf.
Weepu immediately made an impact, putting in a deft kick
that was gathered by Sonny Bill Williams, who ran almost 50
metres before feeding Ma'a Nonu for a try.
New Zealand finished 83-7 winners over the Japanese, running
in 13 tries.
CONFIDENCE PLAYER
Carter is no easy man to play back-up to, coming into the
tournament with a world record 1,238 points in test rugby, and
Slade is still inexperienced at international level.
A confidence player, Slade's head seems to drop a little
when things are not going his way.
At the end of the first quarter, following a try to flanker
Jerome Kaino, Slade missed a handy conversion and his
disappointment was evident.
A minute later he spilled a simple pass from scrumhalf Andy
Ellis, opening himself up to scrutiny over his temperament and
composure, particularly as the All Blacks coaches look towards
the business end of the tournament.
Slade was philosophical about his performance after the
game.
"There were some errors in there that perhaps Dan (Carter)
wouldn't have made," he conceded. "But I'm still learning, and
I'm a young guy."
His team mate from the Highlanders Super rugby franchise,
All Blacks flanker Adam Thomson, said Slade would benefit from
the Japan game.
"He's better for the experience. He just needs to settle
there (flyhalf) and just understand what he needs to do at this
level," said Thomson.
"As the game went on he went well and showed some of the
skills that he's got.
"He's like anyone. When you come into this level, and
there's a lot of pressure, it takes a while to find your feet.
Especially at pivot, where you need to run the game. He just
needs a little bit of time in the saddle."
Slade will hope he gets more time in the saddle as the All
Blacks prepare to face their World Cup nemesis France, possibly
without Carter, in Auckland next Saturday.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
