By Pete Kerr
| HAMILTON, New Zealand, Sept 11
HAMILTON, New Zealand, Sept 11 A stirring
performance from Japan against rugby heavyweights France will
ensure there's no complacency from the All Blacks when the two
teams clash in Hamilton on Friday, according to scrumhalf Andy
Ellis.
The New Zealand team, who overcame Tonga 41-10 in their
first pool match but won few admirers from the error-strewn
performance, watched the 'Brave Blossoms' open their tournament
with an impressive display against France on Saturday.
The match was in the balance for much of the second half,
only for three late tries to secure a somewhat flattering 47-21
result for the French.
Ellis said the performance sent a clear signal the John
Kirwan-coached Japanese would not be intimidated by the
traditional powers of world rugby.
"They went really well. I think they are really well coached
and they've got the players to execute what they're trying to
do," he said.
"They're all in really good positions on the field, they've
got good systems. I think their guys know what they're doing in
the contact, they carry well and they clean out well.
"You've got guys playing in good competitions all over the
world, throughout the year. So when they come together they're
really strong, no matter who the team is.
"So we know that about Japan and we're going to have to
prepare well if we're going to perform well."
Watching games on Saturday from the comfort of their hotel,
the All Blacks could not help but be impressed with the
performance of some of the tournament's so-called minnows, with
Romania and Namibia also acquitting themselves well against more
established opponents.
"Everyone's growing and everyone's learning -- a lot of the
time off the same sorts of coaches -- so guys are getting the
same game plan and it's getting tougher and tougher," said All
Blacks number eight Victor Vito.
"It's our job to keep ahead really.
"Take that Japan game yesterday. If it was just another test
match the French probably would have had the better of them for
most of the game. (The World Cup) gives the minnows time to
shine and they grow another arm and another leg."
BATTLE FOR JERSEYS
Competition for places in the All Blacks team for the Japan
match, and the remainder of the tournament, is heating up.
"It's good for the team when a man gets an opportunity in a
jersey and he performs," said winger Cory Jane.
"It's better to have to battle for a jersey for a starting
spot than to be guaranteed it. I guess if you're guaranteed it
you can lapse a few times and take it for granted."
Jane will be feeling the heat after Richard Kahui's two-try,
man-of-the-match performance on his favoured right wing in the
tournament opener last Friday.
But that failed to curb the noted jokester's cheeky side as
he put his own spin on the decision to move Kahui to the left
wing when he came on against Tonga in the last quarter.
"I got told to throw him over there. He'd scored two tries,
set up four, so may as well see what he can do on the left,"
said Jane.
"I think they (the coaches) want to see if he can play every
position. I think he might be playing first-five (flyhalf) this
week as well," he said, tongue firmly in cheek.
On the injury front, Adam Thomson and Kieran Read were
recovering well, with the former expected to resume training
this week.
Read is unlikely to be fit to return until the All Blacks'
last pool game against Canada in Wellington on Oct. 2.
(Editing by Ian Ransom; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on:
for more rugby stories