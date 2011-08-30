WELLINGTON Aug 30 New Zealand will enter the World Cup with the burden of being tournament favourites once again, however, signs are this time they might be able to shed the 'choking' tag that has accompanied them since 1991.

Undoubtedly the most successful team in world rugby, the All Blacks have not won the tournament since they beat France 29-9 at Eden Park in the inaugural World Cup in 1987.

Every time since they have entered the global showcase as the favourites only to crash out at semi-finals stage three times (1991, 1999 and 2003), while they were beaten by South Africa in the final in 1995.

In 2007 they suffered their earliest exit at the World Cup, losing to France in the quarter-finals and the 20-18 defeat led to many pundits, fans and commentators to suggest the team were 'chokers' who too often peaked between World Cups and were unable to handle the pressure of expectation.

Graham Henry's side, however, could just shake off that tag this time around. They have quietly been building towards the Sept. 9-Oct. 23 tournament since they suffered three successive losses to the Springboks during the 2009 Tri-Nations.

A change in rules interpretation made the breakdown more of a contest and gave the attacking team greater incentive to hold the ball and build phases rather than kicking for territory and looking to win games through penalties.

The All Blacks used the rules to adapt their game plan and won 15 successive internationals over the next 13 months -- including wining the 2010 Tri-Nations -- before they suffered a 26-24 loss to Australia in Hong Kong.

They then completed a third grand slam in five years and won their first three tests in 2011, including a 30-14 demolition of the Wallabies, though have lost some momentum with successive losses away to the Springboks and Wallabies.

Captain Richie McCaw said he felt they still had things to work on before the showcase tournament, something 1987 World Cup winning coach Brian Lochore agreed was necessary for the team to ensure they secured their second title.

BEAT EVERYONE

"I think they can improve on their performance from Auckland (against Australia), no doubt about that and I think they will need to," Lochore told Reuters.

"I thought we got a bit of a jump on the other teams in terms of reading the new (law) interpretations (in 2010)... and at the end of last year I said most of the teams in the world will catch up... by the time the World Cup comes around.

"We need to take another step forward. I think we have started doing that and we need to improve on last year's performances by 15-20 percent to be sure."

The All Blacks, who were accused of being too flashy and more concerned with style than 'winning ugly' in the past, have tried to adapt a more clinical approach, seizing try-scoring opportunities when they arose, keeping the scoreboard ticking over and making sure when they had their opponents under pressure they did not let them off the hook.

The hardened spine of the All Blacks -- their starting team against Australia at Eden Park was the most experienced ever fielded -- has been together for several years and developed combinations and are comfortable with the aggressive defensive pattern.

Despite the favouritism tag, Lochore saw fellow Tri-Nations sides Australia and South Africa as the biggest threat with England and France leading the northern-hemisphere challenge.

He also felt that Wales, Ireland, Scotland, Argentina and Samoa had a "nuisance value" and should not be discounted by the top five nations.

"I just hope that we're there (in the final) and battling and I don't care who's on the other side," he said. "We have to beat everyone and it's just a matter of being there."

for more rugby stories