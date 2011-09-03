AUCKLAND, Sept 4 After the distractions of the Tri-Nations and the fanfare of the welcome they received in Auckland, the All Blacks said on Sunday they were now ready to focus on their rugby World Cup opener.

New Zealand have been treated like royalty as they travelled the country ahead of hosting the World Cup which they open at a refurbished Eden Park on Friday against Tonga.

The squad joined up for the first time in Auckland on Saturday to collect their commemorative caps as thousands flocked Aotea Square to greet them and flyhalf Daniel Carter said the team was looking forward to the challenge.

"There has been a real sense of excitement since returning into camp," Carter told reporters on a crisp morning at the team's hotel in central Auckland on Sunday.

"Obviously we have got the Tri-Nations out of the way and the Super Rugby competition because I'm sure during those competitions at the back of a lot of guys minds was the World Cup.

"So to have that behind us now and concentrating solely on this World Cup is really exciting and to see all the support we have had around the country has been fantastic. That really lifts the guys."

The All Blacks are the favourites to lift the Webb Ellis trophy on Oct. 23 and Carter was aware of the pressures that brings from a rugby-obsessed public who have gone 24 years without a World Cup title.

France, Canada and Japan lie in wait in Pool A after Tonga but the home support will expect nothing less than victory in the final after five disappointing tournaments since their win in the inaugural event they hosted in 1987.

"Everytime you put on that All Black jersey there is always pressures and expectation from the people here in New Zealand, Carter said.

"Having something so special as the rugby World Cup here in New Zealand does add to the pressure and expectation and the fact we haven't won for so long adds to that but if anything the guys are more excited than worried about that."

PRETTY REAL

Carter was in a relaxed mood ahead of the All Blacks media conference, happily stopping for photographs and signing autographs as he collected a morning coffee.

But the mercurial flyhalf said attention was switching to focusing on their Pacific Island opponents against whom they have never lost.

"The first couple of days has been very general, welcoming the guys, setting the standards and foundations for the next few weeks so the next day or two that's when we really start to focus on our first game, we can't look too far ahead.

"Obviously we have Tonga first up which is an exciting challenge for us and now we start to narrow our focus a lot towards that game in the next day or two."

While Carter and second row Ali Williams and fullback Mils Muliaina said they would try to prepare for the World Cup matches as they would for any other test, rugged hooker Andrew Hore said the experiences so far had been very different.

"We didn't see so many cameras around when we were getting ready for the Tri-Nations so it is starting to look pretty real from where I'm sitting at the moment," Hore told reporters.

The experienced Wellington Hurricanes forward said that it would be important for the players to take breaks from the intensity of the two-month tournament if they wanted to be successful.

"It's making sure you make the most of your downtime and your days off and those chances you do get away, you get away from rugby completely, freshen up and come back and really enjoy what you are doing and look at the big picture which is what everyone in New Zealand and the All Blacks want to do is and win."

Although hiding in a country where the public is obsessed with all things rugby could be hard for a 55-cap All Black, Hore said he did have one sanctuary he planned to visit.

"(Team mate) Tony Woodcock has a farm not so far away so hopefully we can sneak out there and do some stuff," Hore revealed.

