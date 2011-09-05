By Patrick Johnston
| AUCKLAND, Sept 5
AUCKLAND, Sept 5 The All Blacks have worked on
their mental preparations ahead of the World Cup after accepting
they choked in previous tournaments, centre Conrad Smith told
reporters on Monday.
The world's number one ranked side and winners of 10 of the
16 Tri-Nations titles against their traditionally closest rivals
Australia and South Africa, the All Blacks have always struggled
to bring that success to the World Cup stage.
After winning the inaugural event they hosted in 1987, they
lost the 1995 final, three semi-finals and four years ago were
dumped out in the quarter-finals by France.
Accusations of choking have come as each time, despite being
overwhelming favourites, the All Blacks failed to bring home the
Webb Ellis trophy.
"Yeah we had to," Smith replied when asked if the squad had
worked on their mental preparations ahead of the World Cup.
"We haven't won many of these tournaments, in case you
hadn't noticed, and we are determined to change that so we have
got to face reality and deal with that."
The New Zealand Herald newspaper ran a 'choke-ometer' in
their Monday edition and the word 'choke' has brought out a wry
smile or furrowed brow when used in questions to the All Blacks
side this week.
"We all need help," Smith joked when he was shown the
'choke-ometer' caption from the newspaper.
"The best way to deal with it is deal with it front on which
is probably what we didn't do in the past, (we) sort of swept it
away and said 'we are a different team and its not going to
affect us.'
"But it's something we have to deal with it's part of our
history and hopefully that is the best way to deal with it."
Smith has nailed down the outside centre role for the All
Blacks and should start the opener against Tonga at a
refurbished Eden Park on Friday.
The 29-year-old Wellington Hurricanes back who played three
times in the World Cup four years ago -- but not in the
quarter-final 20-18 loss to France in Cardiff -- said the squad
had discussed what they needed to change.
"I think the main thing we have talked about is how this
(the World Cup) is different, this is unique, we are not just
going to roll into this tournament and expect things that have
worked for us in the past to work for us again.
"We have buried what's happened and started fresh and we are
building up and they'll be real challenges in the knockout
stages and it requires a different mind set than when All Blacks
run out to play in test matches."
Smith acknowledged the team's high standards throughout the
four year cycle in between tournaments may have been counter
productive in the search for World Cup success.
"The All Blacks, to our credit, we perform at a pretty high
level all the time and so when we come in to a tournament we
have maybe in the past relied on that as it's won us a lot of
test matches.
"But other countries are able to step up a notch and maybe
that's what we haven't done so I think that's the main thing so
we've talked about what we want to do in this tournament."
Smith spoke to an ever-growing media pack as kick-off
approaches at the All Blacks team hotel in central Auckland
after the squad had trained behind screens at Douglas Field amid
a heavy security presence.
"Little things like that do remind you of the stage you are
on. Straight away, I thought of (the team's World Cup base in)
Marseille in 07 as this is probably the first time the screens
are around the ground.
"Little things like that and the size of the press
conferences things like that, it hits home."
