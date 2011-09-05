By Patrick Johnston
| AUCKLAND, Sept 6
AUCKLAND, Sept 6 The All Blacks plan to employ
the same formula of team selection that brought them their only
rugby World Cup title in 1987 rather than make wholesale changes
for each game, assistant coach Steve Hansen told reporters on
Tuesday.
Hansen was part of coach Graham Henry's staff four years ago
when the All Blacks were knocked out in the quarter-final stages
by France -- their worst performance at a World Cup.
The team's failure then was blamed on players not being
ready for the demands of an inspired French team after breezing
through an easy pool with a constantly rotating team but Hansen
said things will be different this time around.
"I don't know that you will see the same 15 totally, I mean
we just cant do that we don't think, but you might see the same
10 or 12 on a regular basis," Hansen told reporters at the
team's hotel in central Auckland.
The All Blacks inaugural World Cup champions were a settled
side that had few changes in their lineup over the six games in
the tournament and the same formula was used in 1995 when the
team made the final before losing to South Africa in extra time.
Hansen accepted, though, that with the speed of the
professional game now and the increased regularity that players
get injured meant the All Blacks plan may have to be adapted.
"We have a group of players that are going to play a lot of
the games and there is going to be opportunities for some other
people if we have injuries, we need people to be fit for example
so we have got to make sure that some, if not all of the squad,
get some rugby and how we do that is going to be interesting."
"We have got some form of idea of what we would like to do
(with team selections) but there is flexibility within that
because we don't know what injuries we are going to get. There
is a basic plan but it is flexible."
The All Blacks will name their team for Friday's opening
World Cup match against Tonga on Wednesday and Hansen said prop
Tony Woodcock, who trained on his own on Monday, may miss out.
"We are hoping he is going to be ok, he got a bit of a
twinge in his hamstring so they (doctors) think it is just scar
tissue from the previous hamstring (injury) he had a month ago,"
the former Wales coach said.
Friday's match at Eden Park will bring to a close a
prolonged build up to the World Cup, the biggest sporting event
New Zealand has hosted, and Hansen hoped the opening match can
provide some thrills to wow the fans and kick-start the
tournament as it did in 1987.
Back then, All Black winger John Kirwan collected the ball
from deep in the opening game and set off a surging, weaving,
unstoppable run through what appeared to be the entire Italian
team before scoring a unforgettable try .
"I think it is really important that in the opening match of
the tournament, and for the tournament's sake, you think back to
87 and the Italy game and the John Kirwan try, something magical
in the game happens and it will start the tournament well.
"It might be Tonga that does it but hopefully it is us."
Even though the All Blacks are expected to cruise past Tonga
on Friday, Hansen spoke highly of the skills the Pacific
Islanders posses.
"We are expecting them to come out and really play with a
lot of passion and a lot of emotion and we have just got to meet
that passion and emotion and play well ourselves.
"In their squad they have got a really good forward
combination and all of them have played in Europe and they are
good rugby players and we just have to respect them and expect
the unexpected from them."
