* Muliaina dropped as Henry names young guns in backline
* Kahui, Toeava on wings, Williams to start at inside centre
By Patrick Johnston
AUCKLAND, Sept 7 Reliable experience was axed
for youthful flair on Wednesday when New Zealand coach Graham
Henry selected Israel Dagg at fullback in place of Mils Muliaina
for the All Blacks' rugby World Cup opener against Tonga.
Whether or not to select the 31-year-old Muliaina, who has
played 98 times for the All Blacks, for Friday's opening Pool A
clash at Eden Park had been the chief talking point in New
Zealand this week and Henry opted to go with the Hawke's Bay
fullback despite his lack of matches.
"He (Muliaina) has been one of the top fullbacks in the
world for some time, having a bit of a flat patch at the moment
but knowing Mils he will respond to that," coach Graham Henry
told reporters at the team's hotel in central Auckland.
"Mils has played 98 tests has been one of the top fullbacks
in the world for sometime, played outstanding rugby for the All
Blacks for a long, long period of time.
"He understands it is a competitive position. The other
fellow in his one test this year has played well and he knows
the situation very clearly," Henry said of Muliaina who did not
make the replacements bench.
Dagg had been tipped to replace Muliaina after a superb
return to top class rugby against South Africa in Port Elizabeth
last month following a serious quadriceps injury.
"Israel has done something remarkable, he has overcome a
major leg injury to play in South Africa. Quite frankly the
selectors didn't think he would make it," Henry said.
"We have a huge amount of respect for the boy and what he
has done (against South Africa).
"But that was a one-off and he knows he is up for potential
selection in the top team so that puts extra pressure. He is
obviously talented but inexperienced."
BIG MIDFIELD
Utility backs Richard Kahui and Isaia Toeava have been named
on the wings, while Ma'a Nonu shifts to centre to allow Sonny
Bill Williams to play inside centre in a huge backline to combat
the physical Tongans.
"We have a big midfield against a big midfield," Henry said
before adding that Williams had been selected not only for the
obvious physicality he brings.
"The reason for the selection was to give Sonny Bill an
opportunity and he has got that and we don't know what is going
to happen later in the tournament (with injuries)," implying
that centre Conrad Smith, who is not in the 22, will return.
Captain Richie McCaw will earn his 99th test cap at Eden
Park and move ahead of Muliaina in the race to be the first All
Blacks' player to achieve the 100-test milestone.
Wellington loose forward Victor Vito will start at number
eight for the injured Kieran Read, who was still wearing a
protective boot on his left foot but walking without crutches on
Wednesday after he picked up a high ankle strain against the
Wallabies in the final Tri-Nations match last month.
Jerome Kaino returns to the starting lineup after he missed
the match against Australia in Brisbane to return home to be
with his pregnant partner.
Tony Woodcock will start at loosehead prop, despite
aggravating an old hamstring injury at training this week and
being a doubt as late as Tuesday when assistant coach Steve
Hansen told reporters the prop was a concern.
Regular hooker Keven Mealamu has also been left out of the
match-day 22 with Andrew Hore assuming the starting role and
Corey Flynn moving on to the bench.
Henry said he planned to retain a bulk of the side
throughout the matches in the tournament after chopping and
changing four years ago as the All Blacks lost in the
quarter-finals to France.
"What we are trying to do is play a nucleus of players
pretty often," Henry said.
"Most of it is pretty solid and there is competition for
three or four positions," said Henry, highlighting the back
three, centres and scrumhalf positions as conundrums.
Locks Anthony Boric and Sam Whitelock have also been named
on the bench with Whitelock expected to provide loose forward
cover in the absence of injured duo Read and Adam Thomson.
