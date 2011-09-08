AUCKLAND, Sept 8 New Zealand play Tonga in the opening match of the rugby World Cup on Friday (times GMT):

Where: Eden Park, Auckland

Capacity: 60,000

When: Friday, Sept. 9 (kickoff 0830)

Referee: George Clancy (Ireland)

Teams:

New Zealand Tonga

15-Israel Dagg 15-Vungakoto Lilo

14-Richard Kahui 14-Viliame Iongi

13-Ma'a Nonu 13-Sukanaivalu Hufanga

12-Sonny Bill Williams 12-Andre Ma'ilei

11-Isaia Toeava 11-Siale Piutau

10-Dan Carter 10-Kurt Morath

9-Jimmy Cowan 9-Taniela Moa

8-Victor Vito 8-Viliami Ma'afu

7-Richie McCaw (captain) 7-Finau Maka (captain)

6-Jerome Kaino 6-Sione Kalamafoni

5-Ali Williams 5-Joseph Tuineau

4-Brad Thorn 4-Paino Hehea

3-Owen Franks 3-Taufa'ao Filise

2-Andrew Hore 2-Aleki Lutui

1-Tony Woodcock 1-Soane Tonga'uiha

Replacements

16-Corey Flynn 16-Ephriam Taukafa

17-Ben Franks 17-Alisona Taumalolo

18-Anthony Boric 18-Kisi Pulu

19-Sam Whitelock 19-Sione Timani

20-Piri Weepu 20-Samiu Vahafolau

21-Colin Slade 21-Samisoni Fisilau

22-Cory Jane 21-Alipate Fatafehi

Coaches: Graham Henry Isitolo Maka

- -

Last match:

Oct. 24, 2003, Brisbane

New Zealand 91 Tonga 7 (halftime 35-0)

New Zealand's fleet-footed backline cut loose as the All Blacks defeated the Pacific Islanders 91-7 in their pool match at the 2003 World Cup in Australia.

Wingers Caleb Ralph and Doug Howlett and fullback Mils Muliaina scored two tries each while utility back Leon MacDonald, playing at centre, succeeded with each of his 12 conversion attempts in teeming rain.

Flyhalf Pierre Hola scored Tonga's only try when he intercepted a pass from All Black scrumhalf Justin Marshall to score beneath the posts.

Dan Carter, Ali Williams, Corey Flynn and Brad Thorn all started for the All Blacks in the match at Lang Park, while Richie McCaw and Ma'a Nonu came off the bench. Tonga's Kisi Pulu and Sukanaivalu Hufanga both also started, with hooker Ephraim Taukafa coming off the bench.

- -

Other meetings:

Year Venue Result

2000 Albany New Zealand won 102-0

1999 Bristol New Zealand won 45-9 * * indicates rugby World Cup match

- -

Overall record:

Played: 3

Wins: New Zealand - 3; Tonga - 0

Biggest wins:

New Zealand 102-0 in 2000

