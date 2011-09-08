AUCKLAND, Sept 8 New Zealand play Tonga in the
opening match of the rugby World Cup on Friday (times GMT):
Where: Eden Park, Auckland
Capacity: 60,000
When: Friday, Sept. 9 (kickoff 0830)
Referee: George Clancy (Ireland)
Teams:
New Zealand Tonga
15-Israel Dagg 15-Vungakoto Lilo
14-Richard Kahui 14-Viliame Iongi
13-Ma'a Nonu 13-Sukanaivalu Hufanga
12-Sonny Bill Williams 12-Andre Ma'ilei
11-Isaia Toeava 11-Siale Piutau
10-Dan Carter 10-Kurt Morath
9-Jimmy Cowan 9-Taniela Moa
8-Victor Vito 8-Viliami Ma'afu
7-Richie McCaw (captain) 7-Finau Maka (captain)
6-Jerome Kaino 6-Sione Kalamafoni
5-Ali Williams 5-Joseph Tuineau
4-Brad Thorn 4-Paino Hehea
3-Owen Franks 3-Taufa'ao Filise
2-Andrew Hore 2-Aleki Lutui
1-Tony Woodcock 1-Soane Tonga'uiha
Replacements
16-Corey Flynn 16-Ephriam Taukafa
17-Ben Franks 17-Alisona Taumalolo
18-Anthony Boric 18-Kisi Pulu
19-Sam Whitelock 19-Sione Timani
20-Piri Weepu 20-Samiu Vahafolau
21-Colin Slade 21-Samisoni Fisilau
22-Cory Jane 21-Alipate Fatafehi
Coaches: Graham Henry Isitolo Maka
- -
Last match:
Oct. 24, 2003, Brisbane
New Zealand 91 Tonga 7 (halftime 35-0)
New Zealand's fleet-footed backline cut loose as the All
Blacks defeated the Pacific Islanders 91-7 in their pool match
at the 2003 World Cup in Australia.
Wingers Caleb Ralph and Doug Howlett and fullback Mils
Muliaina scored two tries each while utility back Leon
MacDonald, playing at centre, succeeded with each of his 12
conversion attempts in teeming rain.
Flyhalf Pierre Hola scored Tonga's only try when he
intercepted a pass from All Black scrumhalf Justin Marshall to
score beneath the posts.
Dan Carter, Ali Williams, Corey Flynn and Brad Thorn all
started for the All Blacks in the match at Lang Park, while
Richie McCaw and Ma'a Nonu came off the bench. Tonga's Kisi Pulu
and Sukanaivalu Hufanga both also started, with hooker Ephraim
Taukafa coming off the bench.
- -
Other meetings:
Year Venue Result
2000 Albany New Zealand won 102-0
1999 Bristol New Zealand won 45-9 *
* indicates rugby World Cup match
- -
Overall record:
Played: 3
Wins: New Zealand - 3; Tonga - 0
Biggest wins:
New Zealand 102-0 in 2000
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ossian Shine;
To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)