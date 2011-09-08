By Patrick Johnston
| AUCKLAND, Sept 8
AUCKLAND, Sept 8 Choking, cheating, defeats,
none of it matters now according to All Blacks captain Richie
McCaw, who said on Thursday he was itching to take the field to
face Tonga after a lengthy World Cup buildup.
McCaw was curt as he addressed the media in his final
conference before the All Blacks face Tonga at Eden Park on
Friday for the opening match of the World Cup. A man who
obviously prefers the maul to the microphone.
McCaw's brusque demeanour comes after a long week of media
commitments, public appearances and accusations of cheating
making the build up far greater then for a normal test match.
While the All Blacks have been keen to stress all week they
have enjoyed the events and the warm reception they have
received throughout, the flanker said that he was pleased
Friday's match was almost upon them.
"I think we are just ready to go, it's been a long time
coming I guess," McCaw told reporters on a crisp, sunny day in
Auckland.
"There is a fair bit of excitement and just being around
Auckland this week, seeing people arriving and getting excited
about it, sort of adds to our excitement... so just keen to get
out on the field really is the main emotion the boys have got."
The All Blacks are, once again, overwhelming favourites to
lift the Webb Ellis trophy but five consecutive World Cup
failures have seen the team labelled as 'chokers'.
Consecutive defeats to South Africa and arch-rivals
Australia last month resulting in the loss of the Tri-Nations
title have also been mentioned heavily this week but McCaw did
not think that would be a factor.
"History has shown that what's happened previously, good or
bad, means nothing come (World Cup) kick off," he swiftly
replied.
LESSONS LEARNED
In 2007, McCaw and his team were left stunned by a brilliant
display by the French in the quarter-finals as they suffered
their worst World Cup performance and the captain said the
failures were still in their minds.
"There is a wee bit of motivation there because I have been
involved in two previously where we haven't achieved what we
were after so to get another shot I suppose, it sits in the back
of your mind," McCaw said.
It has also been at the forefront of the mind of many in
Auckland this week, who have bombarded the All Blacks time and
again as to what would be different this time around and if they
had learned their lessons from the failures.
"You'd be a mug if you hadn't learned in the four years
since then," McCaw was quick to reply.
Coach Graham Henry was retained after the 20-18 defeat to
France four years ago, a move which split the country, and his
assistant Wayne Smith backed the current squad to deliver
success this time around.
"I can sit and talk about that all day because we have a
great group of men who have handled quite a bit of adversity
since that last tournament and have fronted up and come through
and put a really good record together," Smith said.
"Proof of the pudding will be rising to this occasion and
that's what we'll try to do."
