AUCKLAND, Sept 8 Choking, cheating, defeats, none of it matters now according to All Blacks captain Richie McCaw, who said on Thursday he was itching to take the field to face Tonga after a lengthy World Cup buildup.

McCaw was curt as he addressed the media in his final conference before the All Blacks face Tonga at Eden Park on Friday for the opening match of the World Cup. A man who obviously prefers the maul to the microphone.

McCaw's brusque demeanour comes after a long week of media commitments, public appearances and accusations of cheating making the build up far greater then for a normal test match.

While the All Blacks have been keen to stress all week they have enjoyed the events and the warm reception they have received throughout, the flanker said that he was pleased Friday's match was almost upon them.

"I think we are just ready to go, it's been a long time coming I guess," McCaw told reporters on a crisp, sunny day in Auckland.

"There is a fair bit of excitement and just being around Auckland this week, seeing people arriving and getting excited about it, sort of adds to our excitement... so just keen to get out on the field really is the main emotion the boys have got."

The All Blacks are, once again, overwhelming favourites to lift the Webb Ellis trophy but five consecutive World Cup failures have seen the team labelled as 'chokers'.

Consecutive defeats to South Africa and arch-rivals Australia last month resulting in the loss of the Tri-Nations title have also been mentioned heavily this week but McCaw did not think that would be a factor.

"History has shown that what's happened previously, good or bad, means nothing come (World Cup) kick off," he swiftly replied.

LESSONS LEARNED

In 2007, McCaw and his team were left stunned by a brilliant display by the French in the quarter-finals as they suffered their worst World Cup performance and the captain said the failures were still in their minds.

"There is a wee bit of motivation there because I have been involved in two previously where we haven't achieved what we were after so to get another shot I suppose, it sits in the back of your mind," McCaw said.

It has also been at the forefront of the mind of many in Auckland this week, who have bombarded the All Blacks time and again as to what would be different this time around and if they had learned their lessons from the failures.

"You'd be a mug if you hadn't learned in the four years since then," McCaw was quick to reply.

Coach Graham Henry was retained after the 20-18 defeat to France four years ago, a move which split the country, and his assistant Wayne Smith backed the current squad to deliver success this time around.

"I can sit and talk about that all day because we have a great group of men who have handled quite a bit of adversity since that last tournament and have fronted up and come through and put a really good record together," Smith said.

"Proof of the pudding will be rising to this occasion and that's what we'll try to do."

