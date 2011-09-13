HAMILTON, New Zealand, Sept 14 All Blacks captain Richie McCaw will become the first player to win 100 international caps for the side after he was named on Wednesday to lead New Zealand in their World Cup Pool A match against Japan in Hamilton on Friday.

Mils Muliaina has been recalled to the side to win his 99th cap, as he continues his battle with Israel Dagg for the starting spot at fullback for the rest of the tournament following Dagg's impressive performance in the All Blacks 41-10 victory over Tonga last week.

Dagg, who scored two tries in the first half of the tournament opener at Eden Park, is not even in the matchday 22 for the game against the Pacific Nations Cup champions.

Loose forward Adam Thomson has returned to the side at number eight after he recovered from an elbow injury that he sustained in the All Blacks' 25-20 loss to Australia in the final match of the Tri-Nations in Brisbane on Aug. 27.

