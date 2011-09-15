(Recasts after All Blacks press conference)
* McCaw, Muliaina to miss Japan game
* Henry denies pair being kept back for France
By Pete Kerr
HAMILTON, New Zealand, Sept 15 New Zealand
captain Richie McCaw and fullback Mils Muliaina will miss
Friday's World Cup clash against Japan with leg injuries,
leaving coach Graham Henry to fend off suggestions he was
resting them for bigger challenges.
Henry was bullish in his denials the pair have been removed
from the Japan match to rest them ahead of the much-anticipated
clash with France in nine days time.
"No, that's not the case," the All Blacks coach told
reporters on Thursday.
"It's ridiculous, but I have to answer the question because
it's been asked. There is no truth to that idea at all."
Keven Mealamu will lead the side in the absence of McCaw,
who was set to become the first All Black to win 100 caps in the
Pool A match in Hamilton.
Openside flanker McCaw had suffered a minor calf strain in
his left leg, the team said on Thursday.
Muliaina had a tight right hamstring while Israel Dagg, who
is battling with the 98-test veteran for the starting fullback's
role, sustained an abdominal strain on Wednesday.
"It was a bad day at the office as far as injuries are
concerned but the good news is that all the injuries are not
serious," All Blacks' doctor Deb Robinson said in a statement.
"There would be risk of further injury to these players if
we let them play so we have withdrawn them.
"We will now concentrate on their rehabilitation with the
aim of getting them ready to resume training next week to
prepare for the France test (on Sept. 24)."
Henry revealed Sonny Bill Williams, who will come off the
bench for the Japan game, could be tried out in a different
position during the match as the coaches' look to get him more
involved.
"He's played all of this year, virtually, at 12 (inside
centre) and we might try and play him elsewhere. You'll have to
wait and see -- I don't want to make any rash promises here.
"The two centres we've got, (Conrad) Smith and (Ma'a) Nonu,
have played a lot of games together and played very well for the
All Blacks and have created a high standard there. He (Williams)
might break in there or get an opportunity elsewhere."
Meanwhile, Japan coach John Kirwan had to be told by
assembled journalists in Hamilton that McCaw and Muliaina were
out of Friday's match.
"I didn't know about it actually. I knew that Daniel was out
but I've just been told that Ritchie and Mils are both out. I'm
disappointed for them, obviously they've picked up some niggles,
but it doesn't change anything for us.
"Ritchie has been an outstanding player for New Zealand and
it would have been a real honour for us for him to play his
100th against us."
The injuries to McCaw and Muliaina have forced a reshuffle
with Isaia Toeava coming in at fullback while Adam Thomson
shifts from number eight to openside flanker.
Victor Vito will come off the replacements' bench and play
number eight with lock Anthony Boric to come into the
replacements.
McCaw, Muliaina and Dagg join flyhalf Dan Carter in the
treatment room in the leadup to the France match at Eden Park
which could double as a decider for who tops Pool A.
Number eight Kieran Read is still recovering from an ankle
strain and will not be available until at least the final pool
game against Canada on Oct. 2.
