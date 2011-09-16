HAMILTON, New Zealand, Sept 16 Winger Richard Kahui and Sonny Bill Williams scored two tries each as an All Blacks side with a patch-work look about it ran in 13 tries in total to crush Japan 83-7 in their rugby World Cup Pool A match at Waikato Stadium on Friday.

The All Blacks had five players unavailable for the match due to injury and several played out of their normal position but they were simply too clincial for the Pacific Nations Cup champions, becoming the first side in the 2011 World Cup to rack up more than 50 points in a match.

Japan wing Hirotoki Onozawa grabbed a consolation try when he intercepted a loose pass by Slade to race 30 metres to score and receive the biggest cheer of the game. Murray Williams added the conversion.

The crowd at Waikato Stadium observed a period of silence before kickoff to remember the victims of the Feb. 22 earthquake that struck Christchurch and the March 11 earthquake and tsunami that devastated north-eastern Japan.

