Sept 20 New Zealand's hard-running number eight
Kieran Read expects to return to full training next week and
should be available for the All Blacks' final rugby World Cup
pool game against Canada on Oct. 2.
Read suffered a high ankle sprain against Australia in the
final Tri-Nations match on Aug. 27 but was retained in the All
Blacks World Cup squad in the hope he may recover in time for
the knockout phase.
"The ankle is coming on really well and I had a good session
today," Read told reporters on Tuesday in Christchurch, where
the All Blacks are training ahead of their match against France
on Saturday.
"I did some scrum work and wrestling today and it's a matter
of getting some load on it," added the 25-year-old, who is
considered almost as crucial to the All Blacks chances of
winning the Webb Ellis trophy as captain Richie McCaw and
flyhalf Daniel Carter.
"I am not 100 percent but I hope to train a normal full week
on it next week. I did some easy stepping on it in a straight
line and I need to look after it and get it right for next week.
"I am in a good frame of mind and it all points to being
right but I won't know until I get to that point," he said.
Both McCaw and Carter, who withdrew from the All Blacks side
to play Japan on Friday, are expected back for the crunch match
against France at Eden Park.
McCaw suffered a calf strain and was a late withdrawal from
the match where he would have earned his 100th test cap and
become the first player to achieve the milestone for the All
Blacks.
Carter was struggling with a back injury sustained in the
opening match against Tonga.
All Blacks assistant coach Wayne Smith said both McCaw and
Carter had trained well on Monday, though Carter was still a bit
stiff.
"The positive thing is that he goal-kicked," Smith said of
Carter's workout. "That's a really good sign because that's
pretty difficult."
The All Blacks side to play France in a match that is
expected to determine which team wins Pool A will be named on
Thursday.
