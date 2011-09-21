(Refiles to clarify coach in third para)

* McCaw to win 100th test cap

* Henry names strongest possible side for Pool A showdown

By Nick Mulvenney

AUCKLAND, Sept 22 (Reuters)- Richie McCaw will become the first All Blacks player to win 100 test caps on Saturday after being named to play France in a pivotal World Cup clash but there was no place in the side for fullback Mils Muliaina.

McCaw had been expected to achieve the milestone last week against Japan before withdrawing with a calf strain but on Thursday was included in what was virtually a full-strength side for a match which should decide the top team in Pool A.

Coach Graham Henry dismissed the notion that France had selected a weakened side for the Eden Park clash or that Morgan Parra, who is normally a scrumhalf, would be a "weak link" in his first test start at flyhalf.

"History shows the challenge, there've been a lot of World Cup matches against France that have been of great interest to New Zealand ... and some of them have ended up with difficult situations to handle," he said in reference to the knockout defeats to France at the 1999 and 2007 tournaments.

"This French side will be a difficult one to beat, they're a big side, very physical, they've got a very mature pack and some outstanding talented backs."

Henry said the decision to leave out Muliaina in favour of the in-form Israel Dagg at fullback had been extremely difficult.

"It was a selection on form at this moment in time, the moment in time could change as time goes on," said Henry.

"There's a lot of emotion, we have a lot of respect for the guy. He's played 98 test matches, and I've been involved in a lot of those 98 test matches.

"At the end of the day, we have to go with what's in the best interests of the team and so we've gone with Israel."

The 31-year-old Muliaina is leaving to play in Japan after the World Cup and Henry said he hoped the fullback would reach the 100-cap milestone.

"There's no doubt that we would want that to happen if at all possible," he said. "But our first obsession is the team and the first guy to say that's the right way would be Mils himself. Hopefully we can do both."

Flanker McCaw is also close to Henry and the coach paid fulsome tribute to the three-times world player of the year.

"He's a special player, a special man and an inspiration to his country, not just to this rugby team," he said. "He's a world class player ... he's brave, he's highly intelligent and he's an inspiration to the players he plays with."

McCaw will play at number eight in attack "most of the time", Henry said, alternating with Adam Thomson, who has retained his place in the back row after he returned from an elbow injury last week against Japan.

Thomson is likely to be supplanted for the match against Canada by Kieran Read, who will return to full training next week as he recovers from the high ankle sprain he sustained against Australia in the final Tri-Nations match on Aug. 27.

Piri Weepu, who won the tight battle for the starting scrumhalf position, offers extra cover for Dan Carter at flyhalf after a patchy performance by Colin Slade last week in the 83-7 victory over Japan.

"He's just got to play," Henry said of Slade, who was named as a replacement. "He hasn't played a lot of footie. He's just got to get into the groove. I thought he played better as the game went on."

Team: 15-Israel Dagg, 14-Cory Jane, 13-Conrad Smith, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 11-Richard Kahui, 10-Daniel Carter, 9-Piri Weepu, 8-Adam Thomson, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 6-Jerome Kaino, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brad Thorn, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Keven Mealamu, 1-Tony Woodcock

Replacements: 16-Andrew Hore, 17-Ben Franks, 18-Ali Williams, 19-Anthony Boric, 20-Andy Ellis, 21-Colin Slade, 22-Sonny Bill Williams

(Additional reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ian Ransom, To comment on this story e-mail sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

(For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

Please double click on the newslink:

for more rugby stories