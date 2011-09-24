(Adds new quotes)
* Hosts race into quarter-finals
* Captain McCaw makes 100th appearance
By Nick Mulvenney
AUCKLAND, Sept 24 The All Blacks steadied the
nerves of a nation with an emphatic 37-17 win over France at
Eden Park on Saturday to secure a place in the rugby World Cup
quarter-finals as Pool A winners with a game to spare.
Haunted by the memories of dramatic and premature exits at
the hands of the French in the 1999 and 2007 tournaments, the
host nation had been jittery all week at the prospect of facing
the Europeans.
Clinical finishing in tries from Adam Thomson, Cory Jane,
Sonny Bill Williams and two from fullback Israel Dagg as well as
12 points from the boot of Dan Carter helped them to bury the
ghosts of past World Cup failures, for the group stage at least.
The New Zealand pack, led by Richie McCaw in his 100th test
with lock Sam Whitelock also outstanding, overpowered the French
in the scrum for the first hour and harried them in the loose to
allow their backs the perfect platform to display their skills.
"It was a good performance, the guys scored some great tries
and it was good to have a game of that intensity at this stage
of the competition," said coach Graham Henry.
"Add to that Richie's 100th cap, which was very special and
had never happened before, and there was a great crowd which
helped the occasion."
"We had to absorb a fair bit early on and I am proud the
boys did that and when we got our opportunities we put points on
the board," said McCaw, who afterwards received his 100th cap
from former All Black Jock Hobbs.
The French, who play Tonga in their final pool match on Oct.
1, are still likely to finish second in the group and reach the
last eight.
"We suffered in the scrum and it was a tough psychological
blow for us when they scored," said coach Marc Lievremont. "I
was hoping we could really hold up against them in the first
half but that wasn't the case.
"We were intense and dynamic, however we suffered from a
number of very basic errors in defence."
EARLY INITIATIVE
For the first nine minutes, it had looked like Eden Park
might experience a shock to rank alongside Ireland's victory
over Australia last Saturday as the French took the early
initiative and camped in the New Zealand half.
A rampaging charge from centre Ma'a Nonu in the 10th minute
turned the tide with number eight Thomson reaping the benefits
to cross in the corner and 11 minutes later the All Blacks were
19-0 up.
Jane scored the second try when he came off his wing to take
a neat inside pop pass from scrumhalf Piri Weepu and dash 40
metres through the cover defence to touch down.
Four minutes later, it was the turn of flyhalf Carter to
make the line break and he drew the final defender to allow Dagg
to touch down unopposed.
Rattled after the three-try blitz, France managed to regroup
and held their own for the remainder of the half with scrumhalf
Dimitri Yachvili finally getting some points on the board with a
penalty just before the break.
The All Blacks came out firing after halftime, however, and
within a minute another Carter line break got them within five
metres of the French line before Dagg danced his way through the
defence to secure the bonus point with his second try.
Carter, who had converted three of the four tries, added a
penalty five minutes later to extend the lead to 29-3 but gifted
France their first try when his long mispass was intercepted by
centre Maxime Mermoz on 54 minutes.
New Zealand's golden boy made amends 10 minutes later with a
drop goal to extend the lead to 32-10 and effectively end any
French hopes of a comeback.
France restored some pride with a try from Morgan Parra's
replacement at flyhalf Francois Trinh-Duc after a series of
five-metre scrums four minutes from time as their pack briefly
gained the upper hand.
The All Blacks hammered home their superiority immediately,
however, with Williams, on as a replacement for Jane, going over
in the corner after a superb sweeping move.
"I'm just stoked to have put in a big performance with the
boys," said All Blacks captain McCaw. "It's a special memory
I'll have."
