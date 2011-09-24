AUCKLAND, Sept 24 Hosts New Zealand clinched top spot in Pool A at the rugby World Cup with a game to spare by beating France 37-17 on a celebratory Saturday at Eden Park as captain Richie McCaw became the first All Black to win 100 caps.

Fullback Israel Dagg scored two tries with number eight Adam Thomson, winger Cory Jane and replacement Sonny Bill Williams also crossing for the four-try bonus point as the All Blacks made it three wins from three.

France threatened early in the first half but the All Black defence held strong and once Thomson crossed for the first try in the 10th minute the tournament favourites never looked back.

Flyhalf Dan Carter kicked a further 12 points for the All Blacks but handed France the first of their two tries when his pass was intercepted by centre Maxime Mermoz for an easy score.

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston. Editing by Alastair Himmer. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink below:

for more rugby stories