WELLINGTON, Sept 26 Veteran lock Ali Williams
has admitted he is getting itchy feet on the bench in the World
Cup, but was just pleased to be back in the team at all, he said
on Monday.
The 30-year-old Williams made his international return
ealier this year after battling Achilles' trouble for two years,
but has been reduced to a bench role in the bigger tests.
"That's the harsh reality. I went away and people have come
in my place," Williams told reporters at the team hotel in
Wellington.
"From the start of the year, I was struggling to get a spot
with the Blues. There's a guy called Anthony Boric and he's
playing ... well too.
"The reality is all four (Williams, Boric, Brad Thorn and
Sam Whitelock) of us could be in that (first choice locking)
combination.
"I love this jersey, I love this country and I don't deny
that sitting on the bench and watching for 60 minutes is not
what I'd like to do.
"But it's what I have been doing and so, when I come on,
I've got to do my role. But I'm not hiding the fact I want to
start."
Williams, a member of the 2003 and 2007 World Cup squads,
said the All Blacks had not begun to look ahead to any potential
quarter-final opponents -- at this stage likely to be Argentina
-- as they still had to play Canada in their final Pool A clash
in Wellington on Sunday.
'LEAVE OUR FEET ON'
"Are we getting ahead of ourselves? I think we're getting
ahead of ourselves here," he said when asked by an Argentine
journalist what he thought of the Pumas.
"Last time we got ahead of ourselves, we shot ourselves in
the foot and then we did it again a few years before that --
shot our other foot. We're just trying to leave our feet on.
"The reality is Canada are a pretty good side. For us, it's
not so much looking forward but it's looking here and now."
Williams, who played in the 20-18 quarter-final loss to
France in the 2007 World Cup, said the All Blacks' 2011 campaign
had taken a step forward in their 37-17 victory over Thierry
Dusuatoir's side at Eden Park on Saturday, but they were not the
finished article yet.
"The reality is that we needed to step up from the last two
games (against Tonga and Japan) and I think we did that," he
added.
"I still think we've got a lot to work on. There were a lot
of areas we were not happy with, but there's definitely some
good signs there.
"But the old cliche -- it's one game at a time and that was
last week and now we've got Canada this week."
