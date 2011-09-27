WELLINGTON, Sept 27 New Zealand number eight Kieran Read is back in training, if not quite fully fit, and desperate to begin his rugby World Cup campaign in the All Blacks final Pool A match against Canada.

The influential loose forward has missed the All Blacks opening three wins against Tonga, Japan and France after suffering an ankle sprain against Australia in the final Tri-Nations match last month.

Such is Read's importance to the hosts and tournament favourites, Graham Henry included the 25-year-old in the World Cup squad and, after a frustrating wait, he is raring to go in Sunday's clash in Wellington.

"The ankle is great. I'll be available for selection for this week, so I'll be training fully with the guys this week, which is pretty pleasing for myself," Read told reporters at the team's hotel in Wellington on Tuesday.

"It's obviously been pretty tough watching and pretty exciting as well watching the boys go.

"It's pretty awesome to be able to be sitting here and hopefully playing on Sunday and going well."

Despite the depth in the All Blacks squad, the return of Read will be a relief to Henry and his management team who have been struck by injuries in their loose forwards during the tournament with lock Anthony Boric often providing cover.

Captain Richie McCaw missed the easy win over Japan with a calf problem while Adam Thomson was absent from the opening match against Tonga and is also a doubt for the Sunday's clash because of an ankle problem.

One constant in the loose forwards, however, has been Jerome Kaino who has thrived on the game time and was not looking for a rest against Canada.

"I'm happy to go right through if the coaches let me. I thrive on game time," he said. "The more I can get out there the better I feel my game gets, so I'm happy to play this week.

"The longer I've been in this team, I've got more comfortable with the guys around me. I'm really enjoying my footy at the moment."

The All Black injury problems have not been restricted to the forwards, though. The hosts also have doubts about the fitness of three of their backs.

Fullback Israel Dagg and winger Cory Jane are injury concerns while centre-turned-winger Richard Kahui will miss the Canada clash with a hamstring problem.

"Richard is the only one that is ruled out at the moment and that's pretty much precautionary as well," All Black assistant coach Wayne Smith said.

"Israel, we're just having to see. He's got a haematoma and he's probably got the least serious injury and, with Cory, with a head knock like that you are never too sure."

Despite the injury problems, Smith was confident the All Blacks had the squad to cope and had learnt from their last World Cup campaign four years ago when injuries aided their surprise quarter-final loss to France in Wales.

"That's what tournaments and test matches are about. You are going to get injuries and you just hope you can cope with it," Smith said

"Cardiff 2007 we had multiple injuries and you've just got to make sure that it's part of your planning that you've got good cover and that people that are giving the cover have had some good footy and are in good nick."

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Auckland. Editing by Alastair Himmer. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink below:

for more rugby stories