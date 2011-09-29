WELLINGTON, Sept 29 Kieran Read will definitely play in New Zealand's final pool game against Canada on Sunday, despite limping out of training after rolling the ankle that had kept him out of the tournament, assistant coach Steve Hansen has said.

The dynamic Read suffered a high ankle sprain against Australia in the final Tri-Nations match in Brisbane on Aug. 27 but was retained in the hosts' World Cup squad after the team's medical staff said they expected him to be fit in time for the Canada game.

He was forced to wear a protective boot and use a crutch but returned to full training this week in preparation for the Pool A match at Wellington only to suffer another injury on Wednesday.

"He's as good as we can have him. He'll be playing on Sunday," Hansen told reporters on Thursday. "I don't think he's ready to play 80 minutes. He's been out for five weeks, so he probably won't play the whole game.

"What tends to happen with the injury that he's had is you can roll it pretty easy.

"He did that yesterday, got a fright, we all got a fright, but within half an hour it was fine. So he'll be training fully tomorrow and playing on Sunday."

The All Blacks have already qualified for the quarter-finals, though their loose forward mix has been compromised with the injury to Read and the versatile Adam Thomson in doubt for the Canada match after he was injured in their 37-17 victory against France last Saturday.

Victor Vito, who prefers to play number eight but can play blindside flanker as well, may be an openside option, Hansen said.

"He will be considered and I guess, to stop all the questions about the team, because I can't name it, what we'd like to do is pick the core of the side again.

"But there have been some people that have been injured and there are a handful of people that need some rugby.

"So how we do that, whether we put them all in the starting lineup or bring some in off the bench, is to be discussed."

Utility back Richard Kahui, who has been one of the best players for the All Blacks on the wing, would definitely miss the Canada game, while Cory Jane could also be ruled out after he came off against France with a head injury.

"Richard (Kahui is likely out) and Adam (Thomson) is probably a question mark whether we take the risk and play him. We'll see what he's like over the next 48 hours.

"It's unlikely that we'll play Cory because of that head knock, if I was being perfectly honest and frank with you."

While the All Blacks had already qualified for the quarter-finals, Hansen said the team was focused on building from their win against France and would not take their foot off against the Canadians.

"The big thing that we're trying to achieve is to go up another step, build another block towards what will be the knockout game the following Sunday.

"Our last performance was pretty good, but there are still things in it we'd like to do better and play the game at more pace with more accuracy and more intensity and apply more pressure to the opposition."

