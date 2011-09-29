WELLINGTON, Sept 30 New Zealand number eight
Kieran Read will make his World Cup debut against Canada on
Sunday after overcoming a serious ankle injury in the strongest
loose forwards mix available to coach Graham Henry after the
side was named on Friday.
Read, who suffered a high ankle sprain in the final
Tri-Nations match against Australia on Aug. 27, joins captain
Richie McCaw and Jerome Kaino in the loose forwards in what has
been Henry's first choice combination for the best part of two
years.
Veteran fullback Mils Muliaina also returns to the side to
earn his 99th test cap, while Israel Dagg who has usurped
Muliaina in the fullback's role, has moved to the wing.
New Zealand have already won Pool A and qualified for the
quarter-finals where they will play the runner-up of Pool B in
Auckland on Oct. 9.
