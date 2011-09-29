WELLINGTON, Sept 30 New Zealand number eight Kieran Read will make his World Cup debut against Canada on Sunday after overcoming a serious ankle injury in the strongest loose forwards mix available to coach Graham Henry after the side was named on Friday.

Read, who suffered a high ankle sprain in the final Tri-Nations match against Australia on Aug. 27, joins captain Richie McCaw and Jerome Kaino in the loose forwards in what has been Henry's first choice combination for the best part of two years.

Veteran fullback Mils Muliaina also returns to the side to earn his 99th test cap, while Israel Dagg who has usurped Muliaina in the fullback's role, has moved to the wing.

New Zealand have already won Pool A and qualified for the quarter-finals where they will play the runner-up of Pool B in Auckland on Oct. 9.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Justin Palmer; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the newslink: for more rugby stories