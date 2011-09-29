* Muliaina will line up against Canada on Sunday

* Read to make first appearance after ankle injury (Adds quotes)

By Greg Stutchbury

WELLINGTON, Sept 30 Fullback Mils Muliaina has been recalled by New Zealand and will earn his 99th cap in the World Cup Pool A clash against Canada on Sunday.

Israel Dagg was previously preferred at fullback but the 23-year-old will now switch to the right wing for the match at Wellington Regional Stadium this weekend.

The 31-year-old Muliaina said the competition in the squad, particularly from Dagg who has been in imperious form and was man of the match in the 37-17 win over France last week, was good for the team as they looked ahead to the knockout stages.

"I think the form he has shown has been outstanding. He ... has really taken a step forward and is taking his opportunities," Muliaina told reporters at the team hotel.

"Guys like him and other guys in the team have set a benchmark and we get the opportunity to go out there and make sure we don't drop the standards. It's been a long time since I played test-match rugby so I am looking forward to going out and doing that."

Muliaina said he was not concentrating on the possibility of earning his 100th cap and joining captain Richie McCaw as the only centurions for the All Blacks.

McCaw achieved the milestone against France.

"I suppose in a way it is just a number," Muliaina said. "A lot of people want to talk about it and when you're walking the streets you get a lot of people giving advice.

"But you realise how important it is to be in the All Blacks jersey when you haven't played in a few weeks.

"Every time you go out there it's special because you never know when it's going to be your last and I've realised that in the last three weeks," added Muliaina.

"I just have to go out there now and make sure I get another week and another week after that. But first of all I have to make sure I get this week right."

ANKLE SPRAIN

Number eight Kieran Read will make his World Cup debut on Sunday after recovering from an ankle sprain he received in the final Tri-Nations match against Australia on Aug. 27.

He joins McCaw and Jerome Kaino in the loose forwards in what is Graham Henry's first-choice combination.

The coach, however, said Read would not play the full 80 minutes and with no specialist loose forward cover on the bench, McCaw and Kaino would probably be required for the entire match.

"He won't play the whole game. It's just a matter of being astute as to when we pull him off the field," Henry said. "I think we'll just see how things go.

"If Reado is not going to play the full 80 that might put a bit of pressure on the other loose forwards to play a full 80 but we'll make good decisions there hopefully."

Scrumhalf Jimmy Cowan will earn his 50th cap on Sunday while Zac Guildford makes his first appearance of the tournament on the left wing.

New Zealand have already won Pool A, qualifying for the quarter-finals where they will play the runners-up of Pool B in Auckland on Oct. 9.

(Editing by Justin Palmer and Tony Jimenez. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the newslink:

for more rugby stories