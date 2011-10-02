* All Blacks rout Canada to alleviate Carter pain
* Guildford grabs four tries to make selection nightmare
(Adds quotes)
By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, Oct 2 New Zealand winger Zac
Guildford scored four tries as the All Blacks temporarily lifted
the dark pall over their rugby World Cup campaign with a 79-15
victory over Canada in their final Pool A clash on Sunday.
With the All Blacks coming to terms with news that flyhalf
Daniel Carter had been ruled out of the tournament after tearing
a groin tendon in training, Guildford popped up all over the
field and had a hand in three other tries against the Canadians.
"I think... he played particularly well, which was very
pleasing," Henry told reporters.
"He has put his hand up and is a selection candidate for
next week. I'm very pleased for him," he added of the All
Blacks' quarter-final against Argentina next Sunday.
Carter's exit from the tournament was described earlier by
coach Henry as a "major" blow to the All Blacks, though the team
also suffered a series of other injuries in the match.
Carter's replacement Colin Slade limped off in the second
half, as did utility back Israel Dagg, while loosehead prop Tony
Woodcock was forced off following a head clash with Canada's
Adam Kleeberger.
"His health is okay. He told me he is fine," Henry told
reporters of Woodcock, who appeared to be knocked cold in the
collision. "He got a pretty severe head knock but he recovered
pretty quickly. I think he'll be fine."
Henry added that Slade had been taken off as a precaution
because "he hasn't played much footy recently".
"(Israel) got another bang to his quad (quadriceps muscle)
and he's a bit ginger but the doc tells me he will be fine for
next week if he is needed."
HAT-TRICK
Guildford, making his first start of the tournament, ran in
a hat-trick of tries in the first half as the All Blacks
backline cut the Canadians to shreds with their pace, width and
ability to push their hands free of the tackle.
Guildford also helped set up tries for Dagg and veteran
fullback Mils Muliaina, while Victor Vito smashed over after the
All Blacks had demolished the Canadian scrum inside their own
22-metre area.
Slade had difficulty kicking in the swirling northerly
breeze, adding just two conversions and a penalty in the first
half.
Canada had defended for most of the first half but managed
to score just before the break when winger Conor Trainor crossed
in the corner following a sustained buildup.
Trainor added his second try immediately after halftime when
he fell on the loose ball from a kick ahead and slid over. Ander
Monro converted to make it 37-15.
The All Blacks lost some structure in the second half but
still managed to post their highest score against Canada as
Jimmy Cowan, Jerome Kaino (two), Sonny Bill Williams, Guildford
and Vito all crossed.
Piri Weepu slotted four conversions as the All Blacks
surpassed their previous highest score against Canada of 73-7,
which they posted in 1995.
"It's a bit disappointing the way we finished here today but
I'm really pleased with the guys the way they played as a team
and as individuals," Canada captain Pat Riordan said.
"It was awesome but we'd talked about making the most of the
opportunity and Conor's tries were great for him."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford/John O'Brien; To comment on
this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more rugby stories