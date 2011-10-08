Oct 8 New Zealand play Argentina in their rugby
World Cup quarter-final on Sunday (times GMT):
Where: Eden Park, Auckland
Capacity: 60,000
When: Sunday, Oct. 9 (kickoff 0730)
Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)
Teams:
New Zealand Argentina
15-Mils Muliaina 15-Martín Rodríguez
14-Cory Jane 14-Gonzalo Camacho
13-Conrad Smith 13-Marcelo Bosch
12-Ma'a Nonu 12-Felipe Contepomi (c)
11-Sonny Bill Williams 11-Horacio Agulla
10-Colin Slade 10-Santiago Fernández
9-Piri Weepu 9-Nicolás Vergallo
8-Kieran Read 8-Leonardo Senatore
7-Richie McCaw (c) 7-Juan Manuel Leguizamón
6-Jerome Kaino 6-Julio Farias Cabello
5-Sam Whitelock 5-Patricio Albacete
4-Brad Thorn 4-Manuel Carizza
3-Owen Franks 3-Juan Figallo
2-Keven Mealamu 2-Mario Ledesma Arocena
1-Tony Woodcock 1-Rodrigo Roncero
Replacements:
16-Andrew Hore 16-Agustín Creevy
17-Ben Franks 17-Martín Scelzo
18-Ali Williams 18-Marcos Ayerza
19-Victor Vito 19-Alejandro Campos
20-Jimmy Cowan 20-Alfredo Lalanne
21-Aaron Cruden 21-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino
22-Isaia Toeava 22-Juan Jose Imhoff
Coaches: Graham Henry Santiago Phelan
- -
IRB ranking:
New Zealand 1
Argentina 7
- -
Overall record:
Played: 17*
Wins: New Zealand - 16; Argentina - 0 (draws - 1)
* according to official RWC website
- -
Biggest win:
New Zealand 93-8 in 1997
- -
Recent meetings:
Year Venue Result
1997 Hamilton New Zealand won 62-10
2001 Christchurch New Zeland won 67-19
2001 Buenos Aires New Zealand won 24-20
2004 Hamilton New Zealand won 41-7
2006 Buenos Aires New Zealand won 25-19
- -
