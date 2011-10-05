By Nick Mulvenney
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 6 All Blacks winger Zac Guildford
is unlikely to be fit to face Argentina in the World Cup
quarter-final this weekend but captain Richie McCaw will play at
Eden Park, assistant coach Steve Hansen said on Thursday.
Guildford, who sustained a hamstring injury in training, had
in any case been an unlikely starter despite scoring four tries
in New Zealand's 79-15 victory over Canada.
"Zac is very unlikely to be available to play," Hansen told
reporters at the team hotel in Takapuna. "He got scanned last
night and he's got a very, very small tear and we can't see that
coming right. But we'll have to see."
Cory Jane and Richard Kahui are likely to start on the wings
against Argentina with Sonny Bill Williams offering cover across
the outside backline from the bench. The team will be announced
on Friday.
Better news for a host nation still reeling from the loss
of flyhalf Dan Carter to injury for the rest of the tournament
was that talismanic captain McCaw would be able to play despite
a sore foot.
"He's great," Hansen said. "He's going to play on Sunday.
"We're down to the business end and whilst we're still in
the tournament he'll be available.
"We're just going to have to make sure we do what we've done
with him all year and what he's done at the (Canterbury)
Crusaders and that's manage it."
The flanker, who won his 100th cap against France in New
Zealand's third pool match, has been troubled by foot injuries
for much of the season and missed the start of the Super rugby
campaign after having surgery on a stress fracture.
McCaw, who has twice been named in the starting line-up in
this tournament only to be later withdrawn, had also been
protected in training.
"He's done plenty of training," he said. "We don't get him
involved in the cleanout for example, the physical, hard body
contact stuff. He does other training, it's fine.
"People are going to have little niggles, it's just how big
a threshold you've got for that pain."
Hansen said that scrumhalf Piri Weepu might be handed the
goalkicking duties instead of Colin Slade, who is likely to
start at flyhalf in Carter's absence.
"I think it's a toss up between him and Piri," he said.
"Both of them are very, very good kickers."
Hansen also said Weepu's ability to kick goals might give
him the edge over Andy Ellis and Jimmy Cowan when it came down
to selecting the starting scrumhalf.
"Certainly it gives him another tool in his toolbox and when
you're selecting a side and you've got one guy that is very good
at that and another guy who's very good but doesn't have that
extra tool, clearly you're going to go for the guy who has the
extra tool in the toolbox," he said.
Hansen dismissed the idea that the loss of Carter, who holds
the record for the most test points scored, might cost New
Zealand their shot at the World Cup.
"We won't lose the World Cup because Dan Carter's not
playing, we'll lose it because we haven't played well enough,"
he said.
