AUCKLAND Oct 7 Mils Muliaina will win his 100th cap for New Zealand in Sunday's World Cup quarter-final against Argentina at Eden Park.

Two weeks after captain Richie McCaw became the first All Black to reach the milestone, a thigh injury to in-form fullback Israel Dagg has given Muliaina the chance to match him.

"He's been a great servant to New Zealand rugby, he's a world class fullback, he's been a very key member of this side for a very long time and he deserves the honour," coach Graham Henry told reporters after naming his team on Friday.

Colin Slade, as expected, was handed the role of flyhalf in place of Dan Carter who has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a groin injury.

"It's been awesome, the guys have been really suppportive all week," said Slade.

"My job hasn't changed that much, my job is to direct the team and perhaps starting the game will make that easier. I'm going out there to be myself, I'm not trying to be DC."

Hamstring injuries to wingers Richard Kahui and Zac Guildford have forced other changes from the team that beat Canada in their final pool match, with Sonny Bill Williams and Cory Jane coming into the side.

Piri Weepu has won the battle for the scrumhalf spot while Henry has restored first-choice centres Ma'a Nonu and Conrad Smith to play the Argentines, who finished third at the last World Cup.

Williams got his first opportunities in rugby union at centre but Henry said he thought the former rugby league player could even be an option in the loose forwards.

"There's a midfield combination which is well-established and that's made things difficult for him so he's taken his chances elsewhere," said the coach.

THOMSON OUT

Back rower Adam Thomson was originally selected for the team but ruled out through injury, Henry said.

McCaw returns at openside flanker despite the "niggly" foot problem which has seen him pull out of two of the four matches so far.

Muliaina said it was an "honour and privilege" to match his captain's feat by winning a century of caps.

"It's a pretty special achievement ," he added. "I'm just going to get out there and make sure I do my job."

Team - 15-Mils Muliaina, 14-Cory Jane, 13-Conrad Smith, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 11-Sonny Bill Williams, 10-Colin Slade, 9-Piri Weepu, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 6-Jerome Kaino, 5-Brad Thorn, 4-Sam Whitelock, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Keven Mealamu, 1-Tony Woodcock

Replacements: 16-Andrew Hore, 17-Ben Franks, 18-Ali Williams, 19-Victor Vito, 20-Jimmy Cowan, 21-Aaron Cruden, 22-Isaia Toeava.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)

