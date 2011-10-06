* Muliaina to win 100th cap
* Williams, Jane on wings
* Slade picked at flyhalf
By Nick Mulvenney
AUCKLAND, Oct 7 New Zealand's Mils Muliaina will
win his 100th cap in Sunday's World Cup quarter-final against
Argentina at Eden Park.
Two weeks after captain Richie McCaw became the first All
Black to reach the milestone, a thigh injury to in-form fullback
Israel Dagg has given Muliaina the chance to match him.
"He has been a great servant to New Zealand rugby, he's a
world class fullback, he has been a very key member of this side
for a very long time and he deserves the honour," coach Graham
Henry told reporters after naming his team on Friday.
Colin Slade, as expected, was handed the role of flyhalf in
place of Dan Carter, whose tournament-ending groin injury
sparked an outbreak of jitters in the host nation.
"My job hasn't changed that much, my job is to direct the
team and perhaps starting the game will make that easier," said
Slade, who has won nine caps to Carter's 84. "I'm going out
there to be myself, I'm not trying to be DC."
Sonny Bill Williams and Cory Jane come into the side on the
wings after hamstring injuries ruled out Richard Kahui and Zac
Guildford.
Piri Weepu, who provides a back-up place-kicking option for
Slade, has won the battle for the scrumhalf spot while Henry has
restored first-choice centres Ma'a Nonu and Conrad Smith to play
the Argentines.
Williams got his first opportunities in rugby union at
centre but Henry, perhaps only half joking, said he thought the
former rugby league player could even be an option as a flanker.
"He can play on the wing, he can play in the midfield and I
think he can play in the loose forwards but this is about making
sensible decisions based on his experience so far," said the
coach.
"There's a midfield combination which is well-established
and is playing particularly well which makes it difficult for
him, so he's taken his chances elsewhere."
Argentina finished third at the World Cup and, although the
2011 Puma team has not been of quite the same vintage, Henry
said the disappointments of the last five World Cups meant the
All Blacks would not take any knockout game lightly.
"We're expecting a big game," he said. "If you don't win,
you're dead. There's a huge amount of pressure to perform in
finals football, and we know all about that over the years."
THOMSON OUT
Back rower Adam Thomson was originally selected for the team
but ruled out through injury, Henry said.
McCaw returns at openside flanker despite the "niggly" foot
problem which has seen him pull out of two of their four World
Cup matches so far.
"I think Richie's got a challenge on, he hasn't played for a
while and he's not preparing as he normally does, so I think
it's going to be a mental challenge for him," said Henry.
Muliaina said it was an "honour and privilege" to match his
captain's feat by winning a century of caps.
"It's a pretty special achievement ," he said. "I'm
just going to get out there and make sure I do my job."
Team - 15-Mils Muliaina, 14-Cory Jane, 13-Conrad Smith,
12-Ma'a Nonu, 11-Sonny Bill Williams, 10-Colin Slade, 9-Piri
Weepu, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 6-Jerome Kaino,
5-Brad Thorn, 4-Sam Whitelock, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Keven Mealamu,
1-Tony Woodcock
Replacements: 16-Andrew Hore, 17-Ben Franks, 18-Ali
Williams, 19-Victor Vito, 20-Jimmy Cowan, 21-Aaron Cruden,
22-Isaia Toeava.
