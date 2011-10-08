AUCKLAND Oct 8Talismanic All Blacks skipper Richie McCaw has reassured New Zealand ahead of Sunday's rugby World Cup quarter-final against Argentina, insisting a foot injury would not hamper his game.

"I am good to go," he told reporters. "The foot feels good after a bit of rest last week and over the weekend.

"I trained with the team yesterday and it is always hard when you have missed training here and there. I would like to think that, when you have been playing this game for a few years, you know what you need to do to get in form.

"I've just got to make sure I get into form and that's the key. I am confident and all the boys are in pretty good shape."

Despite being overwhelming favourites, McCaw said there were a few nerves around the Kiwi camp, but that the team could not wait to get on the pitch.

"The boys are excited. I suppose there are a few nerves because we are at the business end, but there are lots of excitement, too.

"The boys can't wait to get stuck into it."

McCaw said the All Blacks were not concerned about the Argentine strategy of slowing down the game.

"Speed the game up," he said. "You dictate the speed when you've got the ball at hand, so you play at the tempo that suits you."

