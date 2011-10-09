AUCKLAND Oct 9 New Zealand took over an hour to settle but, once they did, overpowered Argentina 33-10 on Sunday to book a rugby World Cup semi-final showdown with Australia next weekend.

The Wallabies earned their spot in the last four by earlier beating champions South Africa 11-9 in a bruising Wellington battle.

A jittery home nation will have found little comfort in the All Black's performance at Eden Park and victory was by no means as comprehensive as might have been hoped.

For more than an hour it was only the boot of scrumhalf Piri Weepu, who ended the game kicking 21 points, which spared New Zealand's blushes before Kieran Read finally grabbed a try with just 13 minutes left. Brad Thorn scored a second with three minutes on the clock.

The other semi-final pits an England-conquering French side against Wales, who on Saturday beat Ireland in their quarter-final.

