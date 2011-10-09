By Ossian Shine
AUCKLAND Oct 9 New Zealand took over an hour to
settle but, once they did, overpowered Argentina 33-10 on Sunday
to book a rugby World Cup semi-final showdown with Australia
next weekend.
The Wallabies earned their spot in the last four by earlier
beating champions South Africa 11-9 in a bruising Wellington
battle.
A jittery home nation will have found little comfort in the
All Black's performance at Eden Park and victory was by no means
as comprehensive as might have been hoped.
For more than an hour it was only the boot of scrumhalf Piri
Weepu, who ended the game kicking 21 points, which spared New
Zealand's blushes before Kieran Read finally grabbed a try with
just 13 minutes left. Brad Thorn scored a second with three
minutes on the clock.
The other semi-final pits an England-conquering French side
against Wales, who on Saturday beat Ireland in their
quarter-final.
