AUCKLAND Oct 13 New Zealand captain Richie McCaw will play in Sunday's rugby World Cup semi-final against Australia despite the injured right foot which has been troubling him all year, assistant coach Steve Hansen said on Thursday.

"Richie McCaw's foot is fine," Hansen told a news conference.

Media speculation that McCaw would join injured flyhalf Daniel Carter on the sidelines as the tournament approaches its climax has mounted in New Zealand since the news that openside flanker Matt Todd had trained with the All Blacks on Wednesday.

"Matt Todd is part of our wider training group and trained with us in Christchurch, as did other players down there," Hansen said.

"We have had other wider training group players come in for training at all the venues.

"Matt Todd is in Auckland and it just made sense to have him here. That doesn't mean Richie's foot is worse that it was. It doesn't mean Richie won't play on Sunday.

"It just means Matt Todd is in Auckland and that we wanted to use him for training as opposition. Hopefully that puts that away and we can talk about the game."

Flanker McCaw, 30, missed the opening two months of the Super 15 tournament after an operation to repair the fifth metatarsal on his right foot.

He sat out New Zealand's final World Cup group match against Canada after missing the Japan game with back injury but played a full part in last weekend's quarter-final against Argentina.

Hansen said reserve loose forward Adam Thomson would have a fitness test on an injured ankle but otherwise the All Blacks had no injury worries.

New Zealand and Australia will name their teams on Friday for the match at Eden Park.

