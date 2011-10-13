(Adds quotes, details)
* McCaw may not train on pitch until Friday
* All Blacks likely to stick with halfbacks Weepu and Cruden
By John Mehaffey
AUCKLAND, Oct 13 A nation obsessing over Richie
McCaw's injured right foot was assured on Thursday that the All
Blacks captain will play in Sunday's rugby World Cup semi-final
against Australia.
McCaw is regarded as the best openside flanker in New
Zealand history and his absence, after the departure of the
equally accomplished Daniel Carter, would be a potentially
crippling blow for the All Blacks.
Speculation about McCaw's fitness was fueled on Wednesday
when another openside flanker Matt Todd trained with the All
Blacks and on Thursday Zealand assistant coach Steve Hansen
pre-empted the expected barrage of questions at a morning news
conference when he announced: "Richie McCaw's foot is fine."
"Matt Todd is in Auckland and it just made common sense to
have him here," Hansen added. "Now that doesn't mean to say that
Richie's foot is any worse than it was, it doesn't mean that
Richie is not playing on Sunday.
"It just means that Matt Todd was in Auckland and that we
wanted to use him for training as opposition.
"Matt Todd is part of our wider training group and trained
with us in Christchurch as did other players down there. We've
had wider training group players come in for training at all the
venues."
Hansen said McCaw had not trained on the pitch last week and
would probably not train again on the pitch this week until
Friday.
HALFBACK COMBINATION
The 30-year-old loose forward missed two months of this
year's Super 15 competition after a screw was inserted in the
fifth metatarsal of his right foot. He sat out New Zealand's
final group match against Canada after missing the Japan match
with a back injury but played against Argentina in last week's
quarter-finals.
"I think he played pretty well last week. It was a tough
game last week for loose forwards, I thought, because the Pumas
were outstanding defensively and got a lot of numbers in the
breakdown. It was a tough game and I thought he played well,"
Hansen said.
"We're very happy where we are with our loose forwards. Our
loose forwards have got niggles but I'd suggest the other three
sides, they'd all have niggles. That's what tournament rugby is
about, the fittest stay the strongest and longest."
The All Blacks will annnounce their team for Sunday's match
against their trans-Tasman rivals Australia on Friday morning
and are likely to retain the halfback combination which served
them well against Argentina.
In Carter's absence with a groin injury sustained during
kicking practice, scrumhalf Piri Weepu assumed the kicking
duties. Weepu succeeded with seven penalties from as many
attempts, failing with a conversion only.
Aaron Cruden, New Zealand's third choice at flyhalf, played
impressively after Carter's understudy Colin Slade left the
field with a groin injury.
Hansen said reserve loose forward Adam Thomson, who was
scheduled to have a fitness test on an injured ankle, was the
only injury concern.
(Editing by Ian Ransom; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the news link below:
for all sports stories