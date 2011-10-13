AUCKLAND Oct 14 Israel Dagg will return from a thigh injury to start at fullback as New Zealand coach Graham Henry named a predictable team on Friday to play Australia in the rugby World Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Dagg replaced the injured Mils Muliaina, who broke his shoulder in the quarter-final against Argentina, and utility back Richard Kahui returned to the wing after missing two games due to a shoulder injury. Sonny Bill Williams dropped to the bench.

Captain Richie McCaw, who has been battling a persistent foot injury and barely taken part in training all week, was named to lead the side.

Aaron Cruden will take over the flyhalf position after he was called into the squad when Daniel Carter was ruled out with a groin tear and promoted to the starting role after Colin Slade was injured in the 33-10 victory over the Pumas.