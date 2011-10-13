AUCKLAND Oct 14 Israel Dagg will return from a
thigh injury to start at fullback as New Zealand coach Graham
Henry named a predictable team on Friday to play Australia in
the rugby World Cup semi-final on Sunday.
Dagg replaced the injured Mils Muliaina, who broke his
shoulder in the quarter-final against Argentina, and utility
back Richard Kahui returned to the wing after missing two games
due to a shoulder injury. Sonny Bill Williams dropped to the
bench.
Captain Richie McCaw, who has been battling a persistent
foot injury and barely taken part in training all week, was
named to lead the side.
Aaron Cruden will take over the flyhalf position after he
was called into the squad when Daniel Carter was ruled out with
a groin tear and promoted to the starting role after Colin Slade
was injured in the 33-10 victory over the Pumas.
