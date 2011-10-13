* Dagg, Kahui back for All Blacks

By Greg Stutchbury

AUCKLAND, Oct 14 Israel Dagg will return from a thigh injury to start at fullback as New Zealand coach Graham Henry named a predictable team on Friday to play Australia in the World Cup semi-final on Sunday.

"Pretty straight forward (to select)," Henry told reporters at the team's hotel in central Auckland.

"We have played 10 tests in the last 12 weeks, we should know what we're doing by now. So pretty straight forward."

Dagg replaced the injured Mils Muliaina, who broke his shoulder in the quarter-final against Argentina, while utility back Richard Kahui returned to the wing after missing two games due to a shoulder injury.

Sonny Bill Williams dropped to the bench.

"Richard is a superb player. He has been in top form," Henry added. "Sonny Bill has been a great player to bring off the bench. He can play a number of positions and he has become a bit of a super sub."

Captain Richie McCaw, who has been battling persistent foot pain and barely taken part in training all week, was named to lead the side, though Henry said the 101-test veteran was frustrated.

"(He has) trained very little and will train very little," Henry added.

"He's got a niggly foot and the more we keep him off it, the more chance he'll play (80 minutes) in the weekend.

"He's frustrated by it (because) he'd like to take full part (but) we have to be pragmatic."

Aaron Cruden will take over the flyhalf position after he was called into the squad when Daniel Carter was ruled out with a groin tear and promoted to the starting role after Colin Slade was injured in the 33-10 victory over the Pumas.

"I think it's a bit different from last week. He is the man this week and last week he was a sub," Henry said of Cruden, who had been expecting to take a holiday before being called into the side.

"He's a bright rugby player and knows the game well."

New Zealand: 15-Israel Dagg, 14-Cory Jane, 13-Conrad Smith, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 11-Richard Kahui, 10-Aaron Cruden, 9-Piri Weepu, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 6-Jerome Kaino, 5-Brad Thorn, 4-Sam Whitelock, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Keven Mealamu, 1-Tony Woodcock

Replacements: 16-Andrew Hore, 17-Ben Franks, 18-Ali Williams, 19-Victor Vito, 20-Andy Ellis, 21-Stephen Donald, 22-Sonny Bill Williams

