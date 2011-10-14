* Dagg, Kahui back for All Blacks
* McCaw named to start despite persistent foot pain
By Greg Stutchbury
AUCKLAND, Oct 14 New Zealand coach Graham Henry
named a largely predictable side on Friday for their "biggest
game in 10 years" as the All Blacks finalised their preparations
for their rugby World Cup semi-final against Australia on
Sunday.
Henry brought fullback Israel Dagg and utility Richard Kahui
back from injury, while Aaron Cruden assumed the starting role
at flyhalf after Colin Slade was ruled out with a groin strain.
Captain Richie McCaw was also included in a forward pack
that has been Henry's first choice for 12 months.
Cruden had only been brought into the squad after Daniel
Carter tore a tendon in his groin while training before the All
Blacks' final pool game against Canada. Carter had surgery on
the injury on Monday in Melbourne and is expected to be fully
recovered in about 12 weeks, the All Blacks said.
"Pretty straightforward (to select)," Henry told reporters
at the team's hotel in central Auckland on Friday. "We have
played 10 tests in the last 12 weeks, we should know what we're
doing by now.
"(But) it's a big game isn't it? It's the biggest game a lot
of them have played in, probably the biggest game in 10 years."
McCaw has been battling persistent foot pain and barely took
part in training all week, though Henry said the team had
decided it was best to be pragmatic in managing his workload.
"(He has) trained very little and will train very little,"
Henry added. "He's got a niggly foot and the more we keep him
off it the more chance he'll play 80 minutes in the weekend.
"He's frustrated by it obviously. He'd like to take full
part. You have to be pragmatic and he's doing that. Some other
people might push and not play, he's not pushing it so he can
play so he's making good decisions."
'NO EXCUSES'
McCaw's inclusion ensures Henry has named his strongest
possible pack, which is where the All Blacks have a slight
advantage, particularly at scrums with the front row of Tony
Woodcock, Keven Mealamu, and Owen Franks becoming more and more
destructive as the tournament has worn on.
"That eight has played a lot of footy together. A lot of
test matches," Henry said. "No excuses for us. We know what the
situation is and we have a huge game in the weekend.
"If you're not focused now, you'll never be focused. There's
a quiet determination there. They're a bit quieter than usual.
Probably because it's such a huge game."
Dagg, who has been impressive throughout the tournament,
will slot easily back into the fullback role after Mils Muliaina
broke his shoulder last week against Argentina in their 33-10
quarter-final victory.
Utility back Richard Kahui returned to the wing after
missing two games, though the 26-year-old, who normally plays
centre, has also been superb with four tries and Sonny Bill
Williams has dropped to the bench.
"Richard has played superbly. We held him back last week,
he perhaps could have played," Henry said.
"The games he has played in the World Cup he has played some
top footy. He handles the big occasion very well, it brings the
best out of him and perhaps this is his best position (winger),
so we didn't have any doubts that if he'd be right he'd be
picked.
"Sonny Bill has been a great player to bring off the bench.
He can play a number of positions and he has become a bit of a
super sub."
