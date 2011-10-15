AUCKLAND Oct 15 New Zealand know they face a game like no other when they take on fierce rivals Australia in the rugby World Cup semi-final on Sunday, but captain Richie McCaw is determined not to let the emotion and excitement interfere with the All Blacks' build-up.

"It's not another game, I think you acknowledge that from the start," McCaw told reporters on Saturday, just hours before Wales and Ireland meet in the first semi-final at Eden Park.

"It's not just another game, but you've got to do a lot of the things exactly the same to ensure you perform. The way you train, the things you've got to do during the week, obviously you've got to make sure they are pretty similar.

"I think when you get into (Sunday) night, what's different is the excitement and obviously what's at the end.

"The big thing is not to let that get on top of you and inhibit you from going out there and playing well.

"I think what's been the big thing this week is to make sure we go about our process of getting ready to play, the way you train, but being excited about it because it is a World Cup semi-final."

Excitement in New Zealand's largest city has been steadily building all week as the All Blacks face the Tri-Nations champions in an attempt to end a 24-year-drought for the Webb Ellis trophy.

McCaw said the team were well aware of the expectation that had been building from their compatriots but they were trying to temper that within the squad.

"You learn to put it to the side and use bits of excitement ... and it keeps reminding you of what you're in for. From my point of view you understand what you need to do on Sunday.

"You just keep reminding yourself that's what you need to go through to play on Sunday."

McCaw has been battling persistent pain in his right foot after surgery on an injury earlier this year and barely trains during the week but he said he was "good to go" for the match.

Australia, however, suffered a blow with Kurtley Beale ruled out with a hamstring injury, and while his attacking impetus would be missed by the Wallabies, All Blacks assistant coach said they still had numerous attacking options.

"He is an outstanding young player, so clearly he would be a loss for any team," Smith said.

"(But) they're a dangerous team in that they're less predictable in an attacking sense. They've got young players who are confident, who play with a lot of freedom, so you've got threats right across the park.

"So from that perspective it puts your defence under a lot of pressure, so you've got to make sure your systems are good.

"At this stage of the tournament, a lot of it comes down to willpower and your attitude.

"I think it'll be a test of that tomorrow as much as strategy."