AUCKLAND Oct 16 Scumhalf Piri Weepu kicked 12
points for New Zealand as they recorded a 20-6 victory over
Australia on Sunday to advance to the rugby World Cup final
against France next week.
Inside centre Ma'a Nonu scored an early try for the All
Blacks, who produced a brutally efficient, high-tempo game plan
to blow the Wallabies off the park and record their first win
over their trans-Tasman rivals at the global showpiece.
Flyhalf Aaron Cruden struck a first half drop goal though
the All Blacks should have won the game by more than 20 points
as Weepu, who had kicked seven penalties in last week's
quarter-final win over Argentina, also missed three penalties
and a conversion. Cruden also missed a penalty.
Australia winger James O'Connor kicked a first half penalty,
while Quade Cooper added a drop goal.
