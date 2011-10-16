AUCKLAND Oct 16 Scumhalf Piri Weepu kicked 12 points for New Zealand as they recorded a 20-6 victory over Australia on Sunday to advance to the rugby World Cup final against France next week.

Inside centre Ma'a Nonu scored an early try for the All Blacks, who produced a brutally efficient, high-tempo game plan to blow the Wallabies off the park and record their first win over their trans-Tasman rivals at the global showpiece.

Flyhalf Aaron Cruden struck a first half drop goal though the All Blacks should have won the game by more than 20 points as Weepu, who had kicked seven penalties in last week's quarter-final win over Argentina, also missed three penalties and a conversion. Cruden also missed a penalty.

Australia winger James O'Connor kicked a first half penalty, while Quade Cooper added a drop goal.

